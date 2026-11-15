Chetak Sales Record: Bajaj Chetak has hit a huge milestone in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. This electric scooter, which launched in 2020, has crossed over 10 lakh sales so far.

Bajaj Auto's Chetak has set a new record in India's electric two-wheeler market. First launched in January 2020, this electric scooter has registered over 10 lakh sales in the country. As of November 6, 2026, Vahan portal data shows a total of 10,01,135 Chetak scooters sold. With this, Bajaj Auto becomes the third company to hit the 10 lakh electric two-wheeler sales milestone in India. Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company previously achieved this feat.

Bajaj Chetak did not see big sales during its initial launch days. The electric scooter market in India was still growing back then, and Bajaj had fewer sales outlets for EVs. The company sold only 1,243 scooters in 2020. The numbers went up to 4,765 in 2021 and 26,758 in 2022. By 2023, the brand sold 75,112 units. After that, demand for the Chetak started picking up fast. Rising interest in buying electric scooters and the expansion of the company's sales network helped drive this growth.

Bajaj Chetak saw a massive turnaround in its sales during 2024. The company sold 2,01,167 scooters that year alone. This marked a 168 percent growth compared to the 75,112 units sold in 2023. With this, Bajaj grabbed the third spot in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Ola Electric led with 2,77,610 units and TVS Motor with 1,77,024 units that year. Chetak continued its momentum into 2025. It recorded 2,79,691 sales that year, marking a 39 percent growth over the previous year. This pushed Bajaj to the second spot for the first time.

The ongoing year 2026 has been excellent for Bajaj Chetak. The brand has sold 4,12,409 scooters just between January 1 and November 6. This represents a 73 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Chetak also crossed the 3 lakh and 4 lakh sales milestones for the first time this year. Specifically, the third quarter of 2026 alone saw 1,36,040 scooter sales. As a result, Chetak's share in the Indian electric two-wheeler market has increased to 22 percent.

Bajaj Chetak hit an all-time high by selling 49,170 scooters in October 2026. This stands as the company's highest monthly sales ever. Industry estimates suggest that if sales keep rising in November and December, they could hit 5 lakh units this year alone. As of November 6, TVS led the current year's sales with 4,81,704 units. Bajaj followed in the next spot with 4,12,409 units. Amid growing competition in the electric scooter market, this growth for Chetak is a major achievement for Bajaj.