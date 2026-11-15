Meta Hit With USD900M Italian Fine Over Android Photo Access
(MENAFN) Italy’s privacy watchdog has ordered Meta to pay $900 million for reaching into the photos, videos and associated metadata on Italian users’ Android phones without specific, informed consent.
The Italian Data Protection Authority said the violation centers on a Facebook tool launched in 2023, “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook,” which proposes photos and videos saved on a smartphone for sharing on the platform.
Regulators found that Facebook bundled several functions into one permission request. The request was preceded by a generic warning that did not clearly tell users their photo galleries could also be accessed.
The feature was also active by default. Once a user granted permission, the app could potentially reach their entire photo archive.
The case dates to July 2025, when the Bolzano Consumer Protection Center filed a complaint. The authority’s inquiry included a technical analysis of the app.
The regulator concluded that the practice breached Article 122 of Italy’s Privacy Code, which transposes the EU’s ePrivacy Directive and protects information held on users’ devices. It underscored that access to a smartphone’s contents requires free and informed consent, even if no personal data is later transmitted and no harm is shown.
The authority also threw out Meta’s jurisdictional objection, saying ePrivacy legislation makes no provision for the EU’s “one-stop-shop” mechanism.
The ruling gives Meta 60 days to roll out a separate consent request, spell out the feature’s purpose and keep it off by default. The same applies to users who had already granted permission. The company must report its first steps within 30 days and document its completed measures within 90 days.
Around 20 million Android users in Italy may have been affected, the authority said. It pointed to the scale and duration of the violation, a prior action against Meta in 2019 and the company’s lack of cooperation.
The proceedings did not address whether gallery content was used to train AI. The authority reserved the right to investigate separately a cloud-based gallery processing feature launched in 2026.
The Italian Data Protection Authority said the violation centers on a Facebook tool launched in 2023, “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook,” which proposes photos and videos saved on a smartphone for sharing on the platform.
Regulators found that Facebook bundled several functions into one permission request. The request was preceded by a generic warning that did not clearly tell users their photo galleries could also be accessed.
The feature was also active by default. Once a user granted permission, the app could potentially reach their entire photo archive.
The case dates to July 2025, when the Bolzano Consumer Protection Center filed a complaint. The authority’s inquiry included a technical analysis of the app.
The regulator concluded that the practice breached Article 122 of Italy’s Privacy Code, which transposes the EU’s ePrivacy Directive and protects information held on users’ devices. It underscored that access to a smartphone’s contents requires free and informed consent, even if no personal data is later transmitted and no harm is shown.
The authority also threw out Meta’s jurisdictional objection, saying ePrivacy legislation makes no provision for the EU’s “one-stop-shop” mechanism.
The ruling gives Meta 60 days to roll out a separate consent request, spell out the feature’s purpose and keep it off by default. The same applies to users who had already granted permission. The company must report its first steps within 30 days and document its completed measures within 90 days.
Around 20 million Android users in Italy may have been affected, the authority said. It pointed to the scale and duration of the violation, a prior action against Meta in 2019 and the company’s lack of cooperation.
The proceedings did not address whether gallery content was used to train AI. The authority reserved the right to investigate separately a cloud-based gallery processing feature launched in 2026.
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