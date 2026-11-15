Italian Regulator Penalizes Meta Over User Data Without Consent
(MENAFN) Italy's data protection regulator has imposed a €805 million ($900 million) penalty on Meta over its access to photographs, videos and associated metadata stored on Android devices belonging to Italian Facebook users without obtaining their specific and informed permission.
The investigation centered on Facebook's "Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook" feature, launched in 2023, which recommends images and videos saved on users' smartphones for potential sharing through the platform.
Regulatory findings revealed that Facebook sought a single authorization covering several different functions, accompanied by a general notification that did not adequately explain that granting permission could also provide access to users' personal photo collections.
Authorities further determined that the feature was activated automatically by default, meaning the application could potentially access users' complete photo libraries after the requested permission was approved.
The investigation began in July 2025 after the Bolzano Consumer Protection Center submitted a complaint. Officials subsequently conducted a technical examination of the application as part of their assessment.
Italy's regulator concluded that Meta's practices breached Article 122 of the country's Privacy Code, which incorporates the European Union's ePrivacy Directive and establishes safeguards for information stored on electronic devices.
The authority emphasized that companies must secure users' voluntary and properly informed authorization before accessing information stored on their smartphones. This requirement applies regardless of whether the collected information is subsequently transferred elsewhere or whether users can demonstrate that they suffered direct harm.
The investigation centered on Facebook's "Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook" feature, launched in 2023, which recommends images and videos saved on users' smartphones for potential sharing through the platform.
Regulatory findings revealed that Facebook sought a single authorization covering several different functions, accompanied by a general notification that did not adequately explain that granting permission could also provide access to users' personal photo collections.
Authorities further determined that the feature was activated automatically by default, meaning the application could potentially access users' complete photo libraries after the requested permission was approved.
The investigation began in July 2025 after the Bolzano Consumer Protection Center submitted a complaint. Officials subsequently conducted a technical examination of the application as part of their assessment.
Italy's regulator concluded that Meta's practices breached Article 122 of the country's Privacy Code, which incorporates the European Union's ePrivacy Directive and establishes safeguards for information stored on electronic devices.
The authority emphasized that companies must secure users' voluntary and properly informed authorization before accessing information stored on their smartphones. This requirement applies regardless of whether the collected information is subsequently transferred elsewhere or whether users can demonstrate that they suffered direct harm.
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