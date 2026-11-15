Japan Beat Brazil 3-2 After Vinicius Brace Erases 2-Goal Lead
(MENAFN) Japan stunned Brazil 3-2 in a Saturday friendly at Singapore National Stadium, as substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto struck in stoppage time to cap a wild comeback-and-collapse contest.
Brazil had erased a two-goal deficit through a brace from Vinicius Junior, only to concede again in the first minute of added time.
The Samurai Blue stormed ahead early. In the 15th minute, Ritsu Doan won the ball near the halfway line and sent Takefusa Kubo through. Kubo carried it into the box and drove a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.
Four minutes later, Japan doubled the lead. Shuto Nakano powered down the right and pulled the ball back for Keito Nakamura, who coolly beat Brazil goalkeeper Pedro Morisco.
Brazil pulled one back in the 33rd minute. Set up by Bruno Guimaraes, the Real Madrid winger Vinicius hit a long-range strike into the top-left corner. Japan led 2-1 at the break.
Brazil kept up the pressure after halftime and drew level in the 75th minute. Vinicius collected a short corner from Guimaraes, cut inside Yukinari Sugawara and fired a shot that struck the woodwork before crossing the line.
Japan had the last word. In the first minute of stoppage time, a deflected effort dropped to Sakamoto on the right side of the penalty area, and the winger lifted a right-footed finish into the top-left corner to put Japan back in front.
The decision sparked chaos on the Brazil bench. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha were sent off after protesting an alleged foul on Joao Gomes in the buildup to the goal.
The result gave Hajime Moriyasu’s side a 3-2 win and left Brazil with nothing, despite two spectacular goals from Vinicius.
It was Japan’s second victory over Brazil. Their first came in October 2025, before Brazil beat them at the 2026 World Cup.
Brazil had erased a two-goal deficit through a brace from Vinicius Junior, only to concede again in the first minute of added time.
The Samurai Blue stormed ahead early. In the 15th minute, Ritsu Doan won the ball near the halfway line and sent Takefusa Kubo through. Kubo carried it into the box and drove a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.
Four minutes later, Japan doubled the lead. Shuto Nakano powered down the right and pulled the ball back for Keito Nakamura, who coolly beat Brazil goalkeeper Pedro Morisco.
Brazil pulled one back in the 33rd minute. Set up by Bruno Guimaraes, the Real Madrid winger Vinicius hit a long-range strike into the top-left corner. Japan led 2-1 at the break.
Brazil kept up the pressure after halftime and drew level in the 75th minute. Vinicius collected a short corner from Guimaraes, cut inside Yukinari Sugawara and fired a shot that struck the woodwork before crossing the line.
Japan had the last word. In the first minute of stoppage time, a deflected effort dropped to Sakamoto on the right side of the penalty area, and the winger lifted a right-footed finish into the top-left corner to put Japan back in front.
The decision sparked chaos on the Brazil bench. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha were sent off after protesting an alleged foul on Joao Gomes in the buildup to the goal.
The result gave Hajime Moriyasu’s side a 3-2 win and left Brazil with nothing, despite two spectacular goals from Vinicius.
It was Japan’s second victory over Brazil. Their first came in October 2025, before Brazil beat them at the 2026 World Cup.
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