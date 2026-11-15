Burnham Questions Welsh Labour's Direction Before Historic Electoral Loss
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledged Saturday that Welsh Labour may have drifted away from the core principles behind devolution, following the party's historic electoral setback in May, while emphasizing the need for stronger internal cooperation and a renewed political direction.
Speaking at the first Welsh Labour conference since the Senedd election, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Burnham called on the party to reconnect with local communities, rebuild public trust and develop a common vision for Wales.
"Somewhere along the way perhaps we lost sight of some of the principles that drove devolution in the first place," he said.
"We probably stopped listening as much as we should have, and actually stopped driving power down into every Welsh postcode, which is what the vision to me really should always have been about - about people and places."
Burnham, who has advocated transferring additional responsibilities to local councils since taking office as prime minister, said he wanted to bring party members together under the vision of "one Labour team for Wales", with everyone working toward shared objectives.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive relationship with Welsh Labour leadership, saying he wanted a party "where I'm pulling with you and not creating problems for you or going against what (Welsh Labour leader) Ken Skates or colleagues want to achieve."
Additionally, the prime minister revealed that he had offered the Welsh government the prospect of transferring full responsibility for employment support as part of broader discussions on expanding devolved powers.
Speaking at the first Welsh Labour conference since the Senedd election, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Burnham called on the party to reconnect with local communities, rebuild public trust and develop a common vision for Wales.
"Somewhere along the way perhaps we lost sight of some of the principles that drove devolution in the first place," he said.
"We probably stopped listening as much as we should have, and actually stopped driving power down into every Welsh postcode, which is what the vision to me really should always have been about - about people and places."
Burnham, who has advocated transferring additional responsibilities to local councils since taking office as prime minister, said he wanted to bring party members together under the vision of "one Labour team for Wales", with everyone working toward shared objectives.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive relationship with Welsh Labour leadership, saying he wanted a party "where I'm pulling with you and not creating problems for you or going against what (Welsh Labour leader) Ken Skates or colleagues want to achieve."
Additionally, the prime minister revealed that he had offered the Welsh government the prospect of transferring full responsibility for employment support as part of broader discussions on expanding devolved powers.
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