Iran Claims It Downs US MQ-1 Drone Over Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that its air defense forces had shot down a US MQ-1 unmanned aircraft operating over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement issued by the force, Iranian air defense units identified the aircraft while it was flying above the island before successfully targeting it with a newly developed defense system.
The reported incident comes amid the ongoing military confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by carrying out attacks against Israeli targets and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, paving the way for negotiations aimed at addressing the conflict. However, discussions later encountered difficulties and stalled as both sides remained divided over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted maritime navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement issued by the force, Iranian air defense units identified the aircraft while it was flying above the island before successfully targeting it with a newly developed defense system.
The reported incident comes amid the ongoing military confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by carrying out attacks against Israeli targets and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, paving the way for negotiations aimed at addressing the conflict. However, discussions later encountered difficulties and stalled as both sides remained divided over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted maritime navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
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