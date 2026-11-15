Kremlin Rejects Setting Conditions for European Peace Negotiator
(MENAFN) Russia has no intention of imposing requirements on a potential European negotiating delegation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, describing such an approach as inappropriate.
During an interview with a Telegram-based media channel, Peskov stressed that Moscow would neither demand specific conditions nor attempt to dictate how Europe's representatives should participate in future negotiations.
“We cannot and do not want to set conditions for their negotiating group. Such a way of putting the question is absolutely wrong,” Peskov said.
His remarks follow comments made on Oct. 25, when he indicated that Russia would welcome the European Union appointing a representative, provided the individual was genuinely committed to achieving a peaceful resolution.
European governments have been discussing the possibility of selecting a senior diplomatic representative who could ensure the continent has a direct voice in any potential negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Czech President Petr Pavel have emerged as possible candidates for the proposed role. However, European countries have yet to agree on a representative or establish a common position regarding the timing of direct negotiations.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed Saturday that European countries must participate directly in the next round of discussions alongside the United States, Ukraine and Russia. He added that Kyiv expects its European partners to determine who will represent the continent before the end of November.
During an interview with a Telegram-based media channel, Peskov stressed that Moscow would neither demand specific conditions nor attempt to dictate how Europe's representatives should participate in future negotiations.
“We cannot and do not want to set conditions for their negotiating group. Such a way of putting the question is absolutely wrong,” Peskov said.
His remarks follow comments made on Oct. 25, when he indicated that Russia would welcome the European Union appointing a representative, provided the individual was genuinely committed to achieving a peaceful resolution.
European governments have been discussing the possibility of selecting a senior diplomatic representative who could ensure the continent has a direct voice in any potential negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Czech President Petr Pavel have emerged as possible candidates for the proposed role. However, European countries have yet to agree on a representative or establish a common position regarding the timing of direct negotiations.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed Saturday that European countries must participate directly in the next round of discussions alongside the United States, Ukraine and Russia. He added that Kyiv expects its European partners to determine who will represent the continent before the end of November.
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