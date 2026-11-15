Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea, Egypt of Plot to Topple Government
(MENAFN) Ethiopia’s top military commander on Saturday blamed neighboring Eritrea for orchestrating a fresh assault on federal troops, and charged that Egypt armed and supported Tigrayan rebels as part of a coordinated bid to topple the government in Addis Ababa.
Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), told a press conference that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had mounted a fourth wave of attacks on army positions across the Amhara and Afar regions.
“The offensive was led by Eritrea, with logistical support and military supplies provided by Egypt,” Jula said.
“However, our forces managed to repel the offensive,” he said.
Jula asserted that the attackers’ commanders retreated into Eritrea after their defeat and are now sheltering in Adi Keyh, Mendefera and the capital, Asmara. Adi Keyh and Mendefera are major towns in Eritrea’s southern highlands, roughly 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of Asmara.
Eritrea and Egypt have both rejected earlier Ethiopian claims of meddling in internal affairs. Neither responded immediately to the latest accusations.
Alleged plot to topple government
The army chief further charged that Eritrea had built a coalition made up of the TPLF, the Amhara-based Fano militia, the Oromo Liberation Front, Sudan and Egypt.
“The ultimate objective was to unite these forces to destroy Ethiopia and overthrow its government,” he said.
Jula said Eritrea planned to turn Ethiopia’s northern regions into battlegrounds so that its own territory would be spared military confrontation.
He also accused Tigrayan authorities of forcibly conscripting young people, claiming as many as 800,000 youths had left the region to avoid military mobilization.
None of the military’s claims, including the displacement figures and the alleged Egyptian and Eritrean involvement, could be independently verified.
The allegations come as fighting flares again in northern Ethiopia and relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara, which fought as allies in the 2020-2022 Tigray war, sharply deteriorate.
Tensions have also climbed over Ethiopia’s drive for Red Sea access. Eritrea accuses its landlocked neighbor of threatening its sovereignty and seeking to secure a sea outlet by force, charges Addis Ababa has denied.
The worsening hostilities have stoked fears of a broader conflict across the Horn of Africa and drawn international appeals for restraint and a diplomatic solution.
Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), told a press conference that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had mounted a fourth wave of attacks on army positions across the Amhara and Afar regions.
“The offensive was led by Eritrea, with logistical support and military supplies provided by Egypt,” Jula said.
“However, our forces managed to repel the offensive,” he said.
Jula asserted that the attackers’ commanders retreated into Eritrea after their defeat and are now sheltering in Adi Keyh, Mendefera and the capital, Asmara. Adi Keyh and Mendefera are major towns in Eritrea’s southern highlands, roughly 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of Asmara.
Eritrea and Egypt have both rejected earlier Ethiopian claims of meddling in internal affairs. Neither responded immediately to the latest accusations.
Alleged plot to topple government
The army chief further charged that Eritrea had built a coalition made up of the TPLF, the Amhara-based Fano militia, the Oromo Liberation Front, Sudan and Egypt.
“The ultimate objective was to unite these forces to destroy Ethiopia and overthrow its government,” he said.
Jula said Eritrea planned to turn Ethiopia’s northern regions into battlegrounds so that its own territory would be spared military confrontation.
He also accused Tigrayan authorities of forcibly conscripting young people, claiming as many as 800,000 youths had left the region to avoid military mobilization.
None of the military’s claims, including the displacement figures and the alleged Egyptian and Eritrean involvement, could be independently verified.
The allegations come as fighting flares again in northern Ethiopia and relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara, which fought as allies in the 2020-2022 Tigray war, sharply deteriorate.
Tensions have also climbed over Ethiopia’s drive for Red Sea access. Eritrea accuses its landlocked neighbor of threatening its sovereignty and seeking to secure a sea outlet by force, charges Addis Ababa has denied.
The worsening hostilities have stoked fears of a broader conflict across the Horn of Africa and drawn international appeals for restraint and a diplomatic solution.
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