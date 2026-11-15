Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drones Over Riyadh, Southern Regions
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced on Saturday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Riyadh and areas in southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement, saying: “Two drones launched by the Houthi militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and southern regions,” according to an announcement shared on social media platform X.
No further details were provided regarding possible casualties, property damage or the specific locations where the drones were brought down.
The development comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continue to rise, with the coalition reporting multiple incidents involving attempts to target Saudi territory using drones and missiles.
Yemen has been experiencing prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement, saying: “Two drones launched by the Houthi militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and southern regions,” according to an announcement shared on social media platform X.
No further details were provided regarding possible casualties, property damage or the specific locations where the drones were brought down.
The development comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continue to rise, with the coalition reporting multiple incidents involving attempts to target Saudi territory using drones and missiles.
Yemen has been experiencing prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
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