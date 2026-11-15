EU Demands Reopening of Gaza Crossings, Calls for Unrestricted Aid Delivery
(MENAFN) The European Union has urged Israel to reopen every border crossing into the Gaza Strip and facilitate the immediate entry of humanitarian assistance without restrictions, warning that harsh winter weather and ongoing military operations are further worsening conditions across the Palestinian territory.
In a statement issued Friday, the bloc voiced “grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” highlighting how heavy flooding and deteriorating winter conditions have added to the suffering of a population already facing severe hardships.
The EU also criticized the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital, describing the incident as “deeply alarming,” while reiterating that all parties must adhere to international legal obligations, particularly those governing armed conflicts.
“The EU underlines the need to respect International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, at all times,” the statement said, stressing that civilians, essential infrastructure, healthcare workers and medical institutions must receive protection.
Furthermore, the European bloc called for humanitarian supplies and early recovery assistance to reach Gaza continuously and on a substantial scale. It also emphasized the importance of allowing the United Nations, its affiliated agencies and humanitarian organizations, including nongovernmental groups, to carry out their operations without obstruction.
The EU further pressed Israel to fulfill its responsibilities under international humanitarian and human rights law, while emphasizing that humanitarian assistance should remain exclusively dedicated to peaceful objectives and must not be diverted for use by armed groups.
In a statement issued Friday, the bloc voiced “grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” highlighting how heavy flooding and deteriorating winter conditions have added to the suffering of a population already facing severe hardships.
The EU also criticized the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital, describing the incident as “deeply alarming,” while reiterating that all parties must adhere to international legal obligations, particularly those governing armed conflicts.
“The EU underlines the need to respect International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, at all times,” the statement said, stressing that civilians, essential infrastructure, healthcare workers and medical institutions must receive protection.
Furthermore, the European bloc called for humanitarian supplies and early recovery assistance to reach Gaza continuously and on a substantial scale. It also emphasized the importance of allowing the United Nations, its affiliated agencies and humanitarian organizations, including nongovernmental groups, to carry out their operations without obstruction.
The EU further pressed Israel to fulfill its responsibilities under international humanitarian and human rights law, while emphasizing that humanitarian assistance should remain exclusively dedicated to peaceful objectives and must not be diverted for use by armed groups.
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