New Israeli Attacks Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Others Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli military attacks in different parts of the Gaza Strip left two Palestinians dead and seven others wounded on Saturday, as Israeli forces continued actions violating the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike struck the Al-Saftawi area, killing two Palestinians and injuring three others, according to medical personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital. Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone launched two missiles at Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in the same area.
Elsewhere in the northwestern Gaza Strip, Israeli army gunfire wounded a Palestinian in the shoulder in the Al-Sudaniya area, medical sources reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli drones released explosives over Palestinian residential buildings and homes near locations where Israeli forces maintain control east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, according to local accounts. Israeli military vehicles also carried out intense shooting toward residential properties and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the eastern part of the neighborhood.
In the southern Gaza Strip, two separate shooting incidents left Palestinians injured in Khan Younis. Medical personnel at Nasser Hospital reported that one individual sustained a moderate hand injury after being shot by Israeli forces.
Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Ard al-Manga area of Al-Mawasi, also in Khan Younis, according to medical sources.
Local reports further indicated that Israeli military vehicles opened fire in areas east and south of Khan Younis. Israeli forces also targeted several locations across the city with gunfire on Saturday morning before launching artillery shelling against its northeastern areas.
In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike struck the Al-Saftawi area, killing two Palestinians and injuring three others, according to medical personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital. Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone launched two missiles at Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in the same area.
Elsewhere in the northwestern Gaza Strip, Israeli army gunfire wounded a Palestinian in the shoulder in the Al-Sudaniya area, medical sources reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli drones released explosives over Palestinian residential buildings and homes near locations where Israeli forces maintain control east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, according to local accounts. Israeli military vehicles also carried out intense shooting toward residential properties and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the eastern part of the neighborhood.
In the southern Gaza Strip, two separate shooting incidents left Palestinians injured in Khan Younis. Medical personnel at Nasser Hospital reported that one individual sustained a moderate hand injury after being shot by Israeli forces.
Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Ard al-Manga area of Al-Mawasi, also in Khan Younis, according to medical sources.
Local reports further indicated that Israeli military vehicles opened fire in areas east and south of Khan Younis. Israeli forces also targeted several locations across the city with gunfire on Saturday morning before launching artillery shelling against its northeastern areas.
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