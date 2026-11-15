Macron Aims to Deepen France's Economic Partnership with Cambodia
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Cambodia on Saturday for an official state visit and participation in the 20th Francophonie Summit, with plans to strengthen economic cooperation, attract investment and expand commercial opportunities between the two countries.
Accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron, the French leader is making the first presidential visit to Cambodia since Francois Mitterrand travelled to the country in 1993, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations.
Macron explained that his trips to Cambodia and Malaysia are part of broader efforts to support French employment, access emerging markets and diversify the country's economic partnerships, reducing reliance on individual markets.
“In Cambodia, I am coming with business leaders to open up new markets, drawing on the French-speaking world that brings us closer together,” he said.
He also pointed to Cambodia's interest in benefiting from French expertise, particularly the experience of Rungis, the major wholesale food distribution center located near Paris, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to develop its own market infrastructure.
Beyond economic discussions, Macron is scheduled to join Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni for the inauguration of the restored West Mebon temple within the Angkor archaeological complex. The project follows 14 years of joint restoration efforts involving French and Cambodian specialists.
Separately, preparations for the Francophonie Summit began with the opening of the organization's 48th Ministerial Conference in Phnom Penh on Saturday, chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn.
Government representatives are discussing political priorities and cooperation matters during the ministerial gathering ahead of the main summit, scheduled to take place on Nov. 15-16.
Accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron, the French leader is making the first presidential visit to Cambodia since Francois Mitterrand travelled to the country in 1993, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations.
Macron explained that his trips to Cambodia and Malaysia are part of broader efforts to support French employment, access emerging markets and diversify the country's economic partnerships, reducing reliance on individual markets.
“In Cambodia, I am coming with business leaders to open up new markets, drawing on the French-speaking world that brings us closer together,” he said.
He also pointed to Cambodia's interest in benefiting from French expertise, particularly the experience of Rungis, the major wholesale food distribution center located near Paris, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to develop its own market infrastructure.
Beyond economic discussions, Macron is scheduled to join Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni for the inauguration of the restored West Mebon temple within the Angkor archaeological complex. The project follows 14 years of joint restoration efforts involving French and Cambodian specialists.
Separately, preparations for the Francophonie Summit began with the opening of the organization's 48th Ministerial Conference in Phnom Penh on Saturday, chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn.
Government representatives are discussing political priorities and cooperation matters during the ministerial gathering ahead of the main summit, scheduled to take place on Nov. 15-16.
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