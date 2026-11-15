Bahraini Air Defense Forces Intercept Several Targets During Iranian Attack
This was reported by the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force.
According to the statement, Bahrain's air defense systems repelled "a series of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks", intercepting and destroying enemy targets before they could strike.
It should be noted that Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued two warnings on the morning of November 15 about a potential threat to the kingdom's territory, urging residents to seek shelter in safe locations.
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