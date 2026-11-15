Deadly RSF Assault Hits Sudan’s Al-Nuhud, Killing 10 Civilians
(MENAFN) Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters have killed 10 civilians in the Sudanese city of Al-Nuhud since Thursday, a local relief group reported Saturday, as a total communications blackout cut off residents in West Kordofan state’s second-largest city.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee said security across Al-Nuhud had collapsed, with RSF members on motorcycles striking in multiple neighborhoods. “RSF members killed 10 unarmed civilians in different neighborhoods of the city since Thursday,” the committee said in a statement. The group also reported a complete communications blackout, including the loss of Starlink service, and said RSF members were still looting shops, raiding homes and terrorizing residents.
The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group has held Al-Nuhud, the principal city of the Dar Hamar area, since May 2025.
The killings were reported one day after Sudanese officials said the army and allied forces had seized Al-Khuway, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, after clashes with the RSF. Earlier, on Nov. 7, the army captured Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, following fighting with the paramilitary group, according to military sources who spoke to a Turkish news agency.
Combat between the army and the RSF has escalated across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year. The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and driven nearly 13 million from their homes, according to UN estimates.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee said security across Al-Nuhud had collapsed, with RSF members on motorcycles striking in multiple neighborhoods. “RSF members killed 10 unarmed civilians in different neighborhoods of the city since Thursday,” the committee said in a statement. The group also reported a complete communications blackout, including the loss of Starlink service, and said RSF members were still looting shops, raiding homes and terrorizing residents.
The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group has held Al-Nuhud, the principal city of the Dar Hamar area, since May 2025.
The killings were reported one day after Sudanese officials said the army and allied forces had seized Al-Khuway, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, after clashes with the RSF. Earlier, on Nov. 7, the army captured Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, following fighting with the paramilitary group, according to military sources who spoke to a Turkish news agency.
Combat between the army and the RSF has escalated across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year. The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and driven nearly 13 million from their homes, according to UN estimates.
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