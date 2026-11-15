(MENAFN- Straits Research) Data Storage Market Size & Share Analysis The global data storage market size was valued at USD 252.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 291.73 billion in 2026 to USD 917.55 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the data storage market with a share of 43.7% in 2025. Data storage refers to technologies and systems used to store, manage, protect, and retrieve digital data for personal, enterprise, and cloud-based applications. Data storage products and solutions are commonly tracked under HSN Code 8471 (automatic data processing machines and units thereof) and SIC Code 3572 (Computer Storage Devices). The data storage market demand is driven by the high volume of digital data, the adoption of cloud computing, and the need for secure and high-capacity storage. Organizations are increasingly using HDDs, SSDs, NAS, SAN, cloud storage, and software-defined storage to store and manage data efficiently, contributing to data storage market growth. Data Storage Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 252.80 Billion2026 Market Size USD 291.73 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 917.55 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 15.40%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 43.7% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 16.8%Segment Insights By Storage System Leading Segment Cloud Storage - Public Market Share in 2025 17.5% By Storage Architecture Fastest-growing Segment Object-Based Storage CAGR 19.9% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Data Backup & Recovery Market Share in 2025 21.4% By End Use Industry Fastest-growing Segment Healthcare & Life Sciences CAGR 17.3% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift toward AI-Optimized Data Storage Systems The data storage market analysis shows a shift toward AI-optimized data storage systems designed to handle the high-volume and high-throughput requirements of AI workloads. Storage architectures are incorporating high-performance flash storage, parallel data access, and optimized data pipelines to support AI model training and inference. This development is enabling faster access to large datasets and more efficient management of AI-generated data. 02 Growth of Edge Data Storage Solutions The data storage market is witnessing growth in edge data storage solutions that process and store data closer to where it is generated. Edge storage systems are being deployed across connected devices, industrial environments, telecommunications infrastructure, and distributed computing locations to support localized data processing. This development is enabling faster data access and reducing the need to continuously transfer large data volumes to centralized storage environments. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the data storage market share due to dependence on NAND flash memory, DRAM, hard disk drives (HDD), storage controllers, semiconductors, data center hardware, and specialized manufacturing networks. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of memory components, semiconductor manufacturing constraints, equipment delays, and transportation disruptions can prolong storage hardware supply limitations before production capacity and inventory levels stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.40%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 13.90%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of memory and semiconductor components, expanded storage manufacturing capacity, stabilized hardware costs, and smoother logistics, data storage market growth is expected to gradually return to 15.40%. 01 The data storage market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by expansion of hyperscale data centers, cloud and AI storage infrastructure, serverless database platforms, and growing demand for scalable data management capacity. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Data Storage Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details CtrlS Datacenters USD 839 Million In June 2026, CtrlS Datacenters secured a commitment of up to approximately USD 839 million from CPP Investments, including an equity investment and funding for a joint venture developing hyperscale datacenter campuses in India, supporting storage and cloud infrastructure capacity. Databricks USD 7 Billion In February 2026, Databricks announced more than USD 7 billion in new financing, including approximately USD 5 billion in equity and USD 2 billion in additional debt capacity, supporting expansion of its data infrastructure, including Lakebase, its serverless database platform. Wasabi Technologies USD 70 Million In January 2026, Wasabi Technologies raised USD 70 million to expand its cloud-storage infrastructure, AI storage capabilities, and global operations.

Data Storage Market Dynamics 01

Demand for High-Performance Storage Systems and NVMe-Based Storage Technologies Drives Market

The demand for high-performance storage systems is increasing as businesses handle larger data volumes and require faster access to critical information. High-performance storage supports data-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence, analytics, virtualization, and enterprise databases. Faster read and write capabilities help organizations improve application performance and reduce processing delays.

The adoption of NVMe-based storage technologies is increasing as organizations seek faster data transfer and lower latency from storage infrastructure. NVMe enables storage devices to communicate more efficiently with computing systems compared with older storage interfaces. Its high-speed performance makes it suitable for data centers, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, and other demanding workloads.

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Complex Management of Large Data Volumes and Integration of New Storage Technologies Restrains Market Expansion

Complexity in managing large data volumes can make it difficult for organizations to store, organize, and retrieve growing amounts of structured and unstructured data. Increasing storage requirements can place pressure on infrastructure, backup systems, and data management processes. These issues can raise operational requirements and restrain market growth.

Complexity in integrating new storage technologies can create challenges for organizations upgrading existing storage infrastructure. New technologies may require compatibility with legacy systems, updated software, and changes to data management architectures.

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Expansion of Data Storage for Life Sciences and Media & Entertainment Offers Growth Opportunities to Market Players

The increasing volume of medical records, diagnostic images, and research data is creating opportunities for data storage providers to serve hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions. Market players can benefit by providing healthcare storage infrastructure and generating revenue through hardware sales, cloud services, and enterprise contracts.

The production of high-resolution video, digital media, and streaming content is creating opportunities for storage providers to serve studios, broadcasters, content creators, and streaming platforms. Companies can benefit by supplying storage solutions for media workflows, creating revenue through storage systems, software services, and long-term support contracts.

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Complex Data Recovery and Downtime and Expensive Storage Hardware Lifecycle Management Hinders Growth

Storage providers must ensure that critical data remains available during hardware failures, system outages, cyber incidents, or infrastructure disruptions. Frequent backup, recovery testing, and redundancy requirements increase operational workloads and infrastructure costs. These requirements can make it harder for companies to maintain reliable storage services at scale.

Data storage companies need to manage the replacement, upgrading, and disposal of servers, drives, controllers, and other hardware throughout their operating life. Aging equipment can reduce performance and increase maintenance requirements, while frequent upgrades can raise capital and operational costs. These lifecycle demands can make large-scale storage infrastructure more costly to operate and maintain.

Data Storage Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Storage System

The cloud storage public segment accounted for a share of 17.5% in 2025 due to the use of shared cloud infrastructure for storing business data and digital content.

The cloud storage hybrid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, driven by the need to combine public cloud resources with private or on-premises storage infrastructure.

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By Storage Architecture

The block-based storage segment accounted for a share of 37.6% in 2025 owing to its widespread use in enterprise applications, databases, virtual machines, and high-performance computing environments.

The object-based storage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing volume of unstructured data, digital content, and cloud-based workloads.

By Application

The data backup & recovery segment accounted for a share of 21.4% in 2025 owing to the growing need to protect business data against system failures, cyber threats, accidental deletion, and other disruptions.

The others (virtualization, AI & machine learning workloads, others) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, propelled by the demand for high-performance storage for virtualization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other data-intensive workloads.

By End Use

The IT & telecom segment accounted for a share of 28.6% in 2025, supported by the large volumes of data generated by cloud services, communication networks, enterprise applications, and digital platforms.

The healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, driven by increasing volumes of electronic health records, medical imaging, clinical data, and research information.

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Data Storage Market Regional OutlookNorth America Data Storage Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by Rise in Cloud Storage and Storage Area Networks

The North America data storage market accounted for a share of 43.7% in 2025, driven by rapid growth in cloud workloads, AI-generated data, enterprise digitalization, and demand for high-performance storage infrastructure.

U.S. Data Storage Market

The US data storage market is supported by the demand for cloud storage and storage area networks (SAN). The U.S. Department of Energy's National Laboratories are expanding high-performance computing infrastructure to support increasingly data-intensive scientific workloads.

Canada Data Storage Market

The Canada data storage market is supported by the demand for sovereign cloud storage and enterprise storage infrastructure. The Government of Canada launched Responsible Data Centre Development Principles to encourage additional domestic data center capacity. The initiative specifically notes that Canada currently relies significantly on infrastructure outside the country for cloud and data storage.

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Asia Pacific Data Storage Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Expanding Data Center Ecosystem

The Asia Pacific data storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

India Data Storage Market

The India data storage market is shaped by expanding enterprise storage and hybrid cloud infrastructure. India's data center ecosystem is scaling rapidly to meet rising demand for computing capacity and data storage generated by digital services and AI applications.

China Data Storage Market

The China data storage market is benefited by growing enterprise storage and cloud infrastructure, as the country continues to expand data center capacity to support AI, cloud computing, and large-scale digital services. This expansion is increasing demand for high-capacity storage systems and technologies that can manage growing enterprise data volumes.

Japan Data Storage Market

The Japan data storage market is fueled by the adoption of hybrid cloud storage and enterprise data infrastructure. Japan's data center market is seeing stronger demand from cloud adoption and AI workloads, encouraging enterprises to modernize storage environments and combine cloud and on-premises resources. The shift supports greater use of flexible storage architectures for managing performance-sensitive and large-scale data workloads.

Europe Data Storage Market

Europe: Market Growth Driven by Demand for Network Attached Storage (NAS)

The Europe data storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

U.K. Data Storage Market

The UK data storage market is propelled by the adoption of NAS and SSD-based enterprise storage. For instance, Synology launched its PAS7700 all-flash NVMe storage system in the UK, featuring 48 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) bays and a capacity of up to 1.65 PB. The system is designed for mission-critical workloads requiring high performance, scalability, and continuous availability.

Germany Data Storage Market

The Germany data storage market is benefited by the demand for NAS and high-performance storage, particularly across manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. Germany's NAS market is expanding as enterprises modernize IT infrastructure and adopt scalable storage systems for growing data volumes, cloud-integrated workloads, and business continuity.

Latin America Data Storage Market

Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Expansion of Hybrid Cloud Storage Architecture

The Latin America data storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. In Brazil, UNICAMP implemented a high-performance storage architecture that combines a private cloud with AWS, allowing selected data to be moved back from public cloud infrastructure while maintaining cloud integration. The architecture demonstrates the growing use of hybrid storage to balance local data control with cloud flexibility. Mexican enterprises are also combining on-premises storage for critical workloads with public cloud resources for scalability and backup.

Middle East & Africa Data Storage Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Development Led by Storage Virtualization and Data Backup Infrastructure

The Middle East & Africa data storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. In Saudi Arabia, SMSA Express deployed Commvault Cloud to protect its mission-critical systems across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution provides cyber resilience and business continuity while supporting backup across the company's IT infrastructure. In South Africa, Isuzu Motors South Africa uses Veeam to back up SAP data across 135 virtual machines and replicate production data to a secondary site.

Competitive Landscape

The data storage market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established storage hardware manufacturers and infrastructure solution providers. Key players such as Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) are estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global data storage market share.

Established players compete mainly through storage capacity, performance, scalability, cloud integration, data management, cybersecurity, and enterprise infrastructure solutions. Emerging and regional players in the data storage market ecosystem focus on specialized storage solutions, software-defined storage, and application-specific data storage technologies.

Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Network Attached Storage (NAS) Storage Area Network (SAN) Cloud Storage Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Unified Storage Hyperconverged Storage

File-Based Storage Block-Based Storage Object-Based Storage

Data Backup & Recovery Data Archiving Disaster Recovery Data Analytics Database Management File & Content Management Others (Virtualization, AI & Machine Learning Workloads, Others)

BFSI IT & Telecom Government & Public Sector Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Others (Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, Others)

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Data Storage Market Dell Technologies Inc. IBM Corporation NetApp, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Seagate Technology Holdings plc Western Digital Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Hitachi Vantara LLC Fujitsu Limited Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation Lenovo Group Limited Toshiba CorporationKey Industry Developments July 2026 NetApp acquired DataPelago, an AI data infrastructure company. May 2026 HPE introduced new storage capabilities including HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 high-performance file storage. April 2026 Lenovo completed its acquisition of Infinidat ScopeSegmentation By Storage System 7By Storage Architecture 3By Application 7By End-Use 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Dell Technologies Inc. · IBM Corporation · NetApp, Inc. · Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) · Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The data storage market size is valued at USD 291.73 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 917.55 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 43.7% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Seagate Technology Holdings plc, and Toshiba Corporation. The data storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.