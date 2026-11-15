MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu remembered his late father and legendary actor Krishna on his 4th death anniversary on Sunday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a black-and-white photo from his childhood. The pic featured a young Mahesh Babu posing in his father's arms.

Mahesh Babu captioned his latest post, "Always my Superstar...(sic)", followed by a red heart emoticon.

His wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, reacted to the post with three red heart emoticons.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Pukar' actress shared, "Remembering a life filled with love, dignity and so much warmth. Forever missed (sic)," along with a red heart emoji.

Known for his work in Telugu cinema as an actor, director, and producer, Krishna breathed his last on 15 November 2022 at the age of 79.

Some of his most memorable projects include, 'Gudachari 116 (1966)', 'Alluri Seetarama Raju (1974)', 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu (1971)', 'Pandanti Kapuram (1972)', 'Devudu Chesina Manushulu (1973)', 'Agent Gopi (1978)' and 'Simhasanam (1986),' to name just a few.

After Krishna's passing in November 2022, Mahesh Babu shared an emotional note, saying,“Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration, my courage... Now I'm fearless... your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even more proud. Love you, Nanna, my Superstar.”

Last year, Mahesh Babu paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father by posting a photo of Krishna and a younger version of himself from the sets of a film.

Honoring the cherished memory of his late father on his death anniversary, Mahesh Babu wrote on his official handle, "Thinking of you a little more today...and knowing you'd be proud nanna."

Work-wise, Mahesh Babu is presently busy with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited Globetrotter 'Varanasi ', which will also see Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles.