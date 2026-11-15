Iranian Speaker Warns US Against Miscalculations in Regional Conflict

Tehran [Iran], November 15 (ANI): Denouncing Washington's policies towards Tehran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has underscored that the Islamic Republic refuses to remain trapped in a condition of "neither war nor peace", according to Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency. Addressing lawmakers during an open session of parliament on Sunday, the legislative chief asserted,“We do not care whether the US chooses the path of negotiations or war. If it accepts our seven reasonable conditions, the door to an agreement will be open.” Warning the US against committing further miscalculations, Qalibaf cautioned that the nation's formidable armed forces would dictate the territorial parameters of any ensuing conflict.

Strategic Milestones and Military Actions

On a national commemorative occasion dedicated to the aerospace sector and marking the death anniversary of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, widely recognised as the architect of the country's missile development, the speaker also paid tribute to industry commanders. Highlighting the strategic milestones achieved by the IRGC Aerospace Force, Qalibaf noted how the division had leveraged its foundational principles to turn obstacles into advantages, as reported by Mehr. He stated that the force had successfully countered strategies pursued by foreign adversaries while inspiring populations across the region and supporting Palestinian youth.

Turning his attention to remarks delivered by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Qalibaf dismissed them as reflecting diplomatic frustration.“The absurd statements and immoral language of the US Treasury Secretary reveal their profound desperation in the face of the Islamic Republic's authority on the international stage. Someone who has fled their own home for military bunkers out of fear of looming threats would do better to reflect on their strategic failures in the Persian Gulf, rather than insulting great and heroic nations,” he said.

Rising Tensions in the Gulf

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States have also extended to military installations in the Gulf region. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces carried out a drone attack targeting a US radar system at a military base in Bahrain. Alongside these developments, tensions have also escalated around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where multiple oil tankers exploded after striking naval mines, with Iranian forces warning vessels against entering restricted maritime areas.