Banton Century Powers England to 355/6 Against Australia in Second ODI

An explosive century from red-hot Tom Banton and half-centuries from Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Will Jacks powered England to a massive total of 355/6 in 50 overs against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. After being skittled out for just 131 runs in the first ODI at Perth which saw Mahli Beardman capture the best bowling figures by an Aussie bowler on debut, the 2019 World Cup champions responded in style, scoring their second-highest total in ODIs against Australia, behind 481/6 against Aussies back in 2018.

After Australia opted to bowl first, Xavier Bartlett packed Ben Duckett (9) early. Banton and Joe Root (62 in 68 balls, with five fours) put on a 137-run stand for the second wicket, taking England past the 150-run mark. Banton reached his second ODI ton in just 86 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, while skipper Harry Brook (5) perished. Banton eventually perished to Bartlett at the score of 212 in the 35th over, scoring 121 in 99 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes. This year in nine ODIs, he has made 540 runs in nine innings at an average of 60.00, with a strike rate of 110.42, with two fours and four fifties. Jordan Cox (67 off 49 balls, with six fours and a six) put on a 102-run stand with Will Jacks, while Sam Curran perished for just 14 runs. Jacks also made a fifty, scoring 54* off 40 balls, with four boundaries and a six. Gus Atkinson (13* in four balls, with two sixes) also scored a valuable cameo to take England past the 350-run mark. Bartlett (3/72 in 10 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with Riley Meredith, Cooper Connolly and Spencer Johnson getting one each. England needs to defend 356 runs to level the three-match series.