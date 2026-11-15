Cloves are often used as a home remedy for cold and cough. But do they actually provide relief? Let's explore how eugenol, their active compound, may help soothe coughs and inflammation.

When the rainy season arrives, many of us get colds, sore throats, and coughs. Continuous coughing at night can ruin sleep. In times like these, some people use cloves at home.

But is there any science connecting cloves and coughs? To find out, you need to understand eugenol, the main compound in cloves.

The unique aroma of cloves comes from aromatic oils in them. Eugenol is one of the important ones.

Studies list it as a compound with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties.

Studies show eugenol can alter inflammatory processes in the body. A detailed study on this was published in the Pharmaceuticals journal in 2024.

A cough is a natural protective reaction of the body, caused by irritation or infection in the throat or respiratory tract.

Because of eugenol's anti-inflammatory properties in cloves, researchers are studying if it affects cough-related inflammation.

But you need to understand a main difference here.

. Studies show eugenol has anti-inflammatory properties.

. People have traditionally used cloves for cough and cold discomforts.

. But there are not enough clinical human studies confirming that cloves act as a medicine to cure normal coughs.

Therefore, we cannot confirm that cloves cure a cough.

You can use cloves to add flavor and aroma to food. It is also common to add them to warm drinks in food-grade quantities.

However, do not take large amounts of cloves or clove oil to cure a cough.

Drinking concentrated clove oil directly is especially dangerous. Consuming high amounts of eugenol can cause severe effects, including liver damage.

. Do not give clove oil to young children without consulting a doctor.

. People with allergies or mouth irritation should be careful.

. People already taking medications should consult a doctor before using cloves or its oil for medical purposes.

. Seek medical attention if a cough persists or if you have shortness of breath, chest pain, or bloody mucus.

Scientific studies show eugenol in cloves has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But you cannot conclude that cloves will cure a cough just because they have these properties.

Cloves used in cooking are an aromatic spice; they are not a substitute for cough treatment prescribed by a doctor. This is the main truth to note here.