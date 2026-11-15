Binance Reopens Withdrawals On 87 Networks As Recovery Continues
The reopened networks listed by Binance include Aptos, Cardano, Avalanche, Litecoin, NEAR and Stellar. The exchange advised customers to check its withdrawal page or network status page for the specific asset and network they want to use. Binance said high traffic could temporarily slow processing during the rollout.
The update follows Binance's announcement that it had covered assets affected by the October 29 security incident. Withdrawals are being restored in phases, and the timetable for the remaining networks is a target set by the exchange.
Source: Binance's official recovery update.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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