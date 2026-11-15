MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) India Under-19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag gave a glimpse into the nerve-racking moments behind the team's dramatic Asia Cup final victory over Pakistan, revealing how the opposition fans were cheering 'Sehwag! Sehwag!' and how he was hoping for a miracle from the sidelines while chanting god's name before Mohit Ulva sealed the title with a last-ball boundary in Oman on Saturday.

The 18-year-old shared the experience during an emotional video call with his father and former India opener Virender Sehwag, who posted their conversation on Instagram. Aaryavir, who was named Player of the Tournament after a prolific campaign, recalled the tension as India came within touching distance of a defeat before producing a remarkable turnaround.

“I was chanting 'Sita Ram, Sita Ram, Sita Ram' for an hour sitting on the sidelines. I was just hoping for some miracle, and then these guys started hitting and took it till the last over. A bowler on strike with three needed off the last ball, and I was like, 'I wish he hits a four or six,' and he did! We all went crazy. When I got hurt, the physio came to check a couple of times, there was a stand full of Pakistanis, and everyone was shouting 'Sehwag Sehwag,' and even they were supporting us! It was so much fun!,” Aaryavir told his father during the video call.

India chased down Pakistan's imposing 338-run target, finishing at 339/9 in 50 overs to claim their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown. Aaryavir had played a key role in setting up the chase, scoring 58 off 61 deliveries as he and captain Lakshya Raichandani (80) added 95 runs for the opening wicket.

His tournament contribution, however, went well beyond the final. Across five innings, Aaryavir accumulated 361 runs at an average of 90.25, including a century and three half-centuries. His standout effort was a 160 against the UAE, while he also struck 51 in the semifinal against Afghanistan.

The former India legend Sehwag shared the moment with a heartfelt message, celebrating not just his son's award but the emotions attached to the victory.

“Papa, I was so nervous... I was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram! From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent,” he captioned the video.