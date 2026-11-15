MENAFN - Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh has filled stadiums, topped charts, and carried Punjabi music to stages it had never reached before. But in the newest episode of Spotify's global video series 'Day in the Life', the singer, actor, and global ambassador trades the spotlight for something quieter.

With the cameras rolling in London, Dosanjh lets fans into his ordinary day: an unhurried morning, his favourite foods, and the vintage wardrobe pieces that have made him a style icon. The result is a warm, personal portrait of an artist whose music travels the world while his heart stays firmly rooted in Punjab.

'Day in the Life' is a Spotify video series that follows artists through a day in their lives, having previously featured stars like Central Cee, Lil Baby, and Gunna. Dosanjh is the first Indian artist to be featured in the series, bringing Punjabi culture to a global audience.

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Reflecting on his massive international appeal, Dosanjh explained why his sound resonates far beyond native speakers.

"When someone who doesn't speak Punjabi sings along to my songs, that is the real magic of music. It doesn't need translation. Music is a feeling before it is a language, and that's why I believe Punjabi music belongs to the whole world," Dosanjh said.

"Filming this 'Day in the Life' episode with Spotify let me pause and share the parts of my day people don't usually see, from slow mornings and good food to the clothes I love. Through it all, my music and my Punjabi roots are what keep me grounded," he added.

During the episode, Dosanjh elaborated on this universal connection. "They don't understand what I'm saying; it's the same as Bad Bunny...we didn't understand his songs, but we like the music and the vibe and the composition. I think music is universal," he said.

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The video highlights Dosanjh's deep connection to his heritage and his unapologetic self-belief. "Punjab is in my blood. Punjabi language is in my blood. This whole soil is from Punjab," he shared.

He also reflected on his artistic identity, a theme that ties into his broader persona.“In my mind, I'm an artist from day one,” he stated confidently.“I didn't have money back in the day, but now I have, so I can spend...I'm same, I'm same from day one.”

When discussing his approach to criticism and public reaction, he displayed a calm, cinematic philosophy. "I don't care about reactions now. When the fans meet me, they show so much love. If you love me, thank you. If you hate me, thank you so much, because life is a movie for me and in the movie you have different characters... if you're playing a part of the villain side, thank you so much."

Fashion philosophy:“I will go like a king”

The episode also offers a glimpse into Dosanjh's unique fashion sense. From haggling at a thrift store over a piece he desperately wanted, to designing custom stage wear, fashion is a deeply personal extension of his art.

“It's same kind of like when you say something in music and you can say through fashion too without saying anything,” he explained.

He recalled a specific design choice that carried immense cultural weight.“When we designed the dress... the one great idea I have is that if I go, I want my people to go with me too. So then we design the 35 letters for Punjabi... if I go with the Punjabi alphabets, it's like I'm not alone, my whole community with me.”

Looking ahead to future stages, his vision remains grand:“Every big star is there... I have already dressed in my mind. When I will go, I will go like a king with the robe, with the turban, and the jewellery.”

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Dosanjh's story on Spotify shows just how far Punjabi music has travelled. While India remains his heartland, his global audience continues to surge. According to Spotify data, countries like Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Canada have recorded year-on-year increases in streams by 23%, 8%, 8%, and 4%, respectively.

Outside of India, his top countries include Canada, the US, Pakistan, the UK, Australia, Germany, the UAE, New Zealand, and Italy.

Each region has its own favourite track. Fans in India turn to“Ishq Di Baajiyaan,” while Canada and Italy play“Dealer” on repeat. The US has made“Ez-Ez” his top track; the UK leans heavily on“Ranjha”; Australia and New Zealand can't get enough of“Kufar”; and the UAE, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka favour“Naina.”

The Spotify episode arrives just as Dosanjh gears up for his newly announced 7-city tour in India.

The excitement is already palpable; in the week of the tour announcement, his streams in India rose 5% compared to the previous week, with songs like“Tension” (+23%),“Devil” (+22%), and“Water” (+17%) seeing the biggest growth.