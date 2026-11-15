Putin, Xi, Trump to Hold Convene in Shenzhen Nov. 19
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will sit down together in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen on Nov. 19, the Kremlin confirmed Saturday, setting up a rare three-way meeting of the world’s most powerful leaders.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the arrangement in an interview with a Russian state news agency, saying the leaders’ teams had settled the matter. “An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” Peskov said.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit runs Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, and the trilateral talks will take place on its margins.
The announcement follows weeks of signals. On Nov. 8, Trump said he expected to meet Putin and Xi at the gathering. Two days earlier, on Nov. 6, China’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that talks on such a meeting were in progress but said no agreement had been announced, according to reports.
Last month, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said preparations for the three-way summit had started and that Moscow, Beijing and Washington were all ready in principle to proceed. He added that Russia and the United States had not agreed to a separate one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the arrangement in an interview with a Russian state news agency, saying the leaders’ teams had settled the matter. “An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” Peskov said.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit runs Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, and the trilateral talks will take place on its margins.
The announcement follows weeks of signals. On Nov. 8, Trump said he expected to meet Putin and Xi at the gathering. Two days earlier, on Nov. 6, China’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that talks on such a meeting were in progress but said no agreement had been announced, according to reports.
Last month, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said preparations for the three-way summit had started and that Moscow, Beijing and Washington were all ready in principle to proceed. He added that Russia and the United States had not agreed to a separate one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines.
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