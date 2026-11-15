MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 15 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Sirens sounded in Bahrain early Sunday as the Interior Ministry warned of a potential threat and urged residents to seek safety, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to“the nearest safe location” and follow updates through official channels.

It did not provide details about the nature of the threat.

The alert comes amid continued tensions between Iran and the United States (US) over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.

Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.

--NNN-ANADOLU