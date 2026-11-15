By Alimat Aliyeva

French fighter Ciryl Gane has successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title after defeating American opponent Josh Hokit in New York.

The championship bout went the full five rounds, with Gane securing victory by unanimous decision after all three judges favoured the French fighter.

The victory adds another successful title defence to Gane's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The 36-year-old Frenchman has an impressive professional record of 15 wins and two losses, continuing his presence among the leading competitors in the heavyweight division.

The five-round contest showcased the endurance and technical abilities of both fighters, with the judges ultimately awarding Gane the victory.