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Five earthquakes have been recorded in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula over the past 24 hours, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey.

The seismic events ranged in magnitude from 4.1 to 5.0, the agency reported.

None of the earthquakes was felt by local residents, according to the statement.

Kamchatka, located in Russia's Far East along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the world's most seismically active regions. The peninsula regularly experiences earthquakes due to the movement and interaction of tectonic plates beneath the Earth's surface.

Despite the recorded seismic activity, the latest earthquakes did not cause any reported ground shaking noticeable to the population.