Pakistan Kills 24 “Terrorists” in Raids; 4 Soldiers Dead
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces killed 24 “terrorists” in intelligence-based operations across North Waziristan and Balochistan, while four soldiers died in separate clashes, the military’s media wing said Saturday.
North Waziristan Operations
Security forces killed 16 “terrorists,” including two Afghan nationals, in operations around Mir Ali, Datta Khel and surrounding areas, striking positions in Ali Khel, Mir Ali and Datta Khel. The military’s media wing identified the “terrorists” as members of the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the scene.
Two soldiers were killed in the fighting: Havildar Asmat Ali, 43, from Swabi district, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, from Mardan district.
Balochistan Raid
In a separate overnight operation from Friday into Saturday, forces killed eight “terrorists,” including a suicide bomber, in Kolpur, Balochistan. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered.
Quadcopter Attack on Patrols
On Saturday, “terrorists” belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) struck military patrol vehicles with armed quadcopters. The attack killed Major Omer Minhas Nasir of Chakwal district and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan of Kotli Sattian.
The military’s media wing accused India and other hostile intelligence agencies of bankrolling FAH and supplying advanced equipment, including drones, to target civilians and security forces.
Campaign to Continue
The military said clearance operations would continue under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” counterterrorism campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, until all “terrorist” threats were eliminated.
North Waziristan Operations
Security forces killed 16 “terrorists,” including two Afghan nationals, in operations around Mir Ali, Datta Khel and surrounding areas, striking positions in Ali Khel, Mir Ali and Datta Khel. The military’s media wing identified the “terrorists” as members of the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the scene.
Two soldiers were killed in the fighting: Havildar Asmat Ali, 43, from Swabi district, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, from Mardan district.
Balochistan Raid
In a separate overnight operation from Friday into Saturday, forces killed eight “terrorists,” including a suicide bomber, in Kolpur, Balochistan. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered.
Quadcopter Attack on Patrols
On Saturday, “terrorists” belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) struck military patrol vehicles with armed quadcopters. The attack killed Major Omer Minhas Nasir of Chakwal district and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan of Kotli Sattian.
The military’s media wing accused India and other hostile intelligence agencies of bankrolling FAH and supplying advanced equipment, including drones, to target civilians and security forces.
Campaign to Continue
The military said clearance operations would continue under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” counterterrorism campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, until all “terrorist” threats were eliminated.
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