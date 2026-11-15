MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 104 airstrikes, dropping 311 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 6,957 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,981 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 43 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian strikes targeted Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulаnove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Zarichchia, Neskuchne, Potapivka, Brusky, Kuchеrivka, Rohizne, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubshchyna, Budky, Atynske, Chernatske, Studenok, Khliborob, Bezsalivka, Baranivka, Kruzhok, and Partyzanske in the Sumy region. Russian forces also shelled Kliusy, Yanzhulivka, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. Luzhky came under an airstrike.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as one command post for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Voskresenka in Zaporizhzhia Region remains under Ukrainian control despite Russian claims, military says

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces launched eight airstrikes, using 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 37 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled three Russian attacks near Tykhe and toward Okhrimivka, Hrafske, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

Attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman direction, where Russian forces launched five attacks toward Novyi, Nadiia, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched three attacks near Ozerne, Pyskunivka, and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops launched one assault toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, ten attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Rusyn Yar, Kuchеriv Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Vilne.

Russian forces launched 17 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance toward Dobropillia, Myrne, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces launched two assaults toward Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions four times, attempting to advance toward Rizdvianka and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian military personnel losses from February 24, 2022, to November 15, 2026, reached approximately 1,622,860, including 2,230 troops lost over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Ukraine's Defense Forces