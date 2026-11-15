MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Jordan will present three flagship tourism, hospitality, and medical wellness projects during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, set to convene next Thursday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Targeting more than 700 leaders, investors, decision-makers, and international financial institutions, the forum offers direct engagement with authorities on commercial, financial, and regulatory frameworks across key hospitality and leisure developments: – Amra City Theme Park: Structured under a Design-Build-Operate (D+B+O) model, this entertainment destination will be developed and operated by a Saudi-British consortium within the city's master plan. Executed in phases across 573,000 square meters, the 290,000-square-meter first phase will serve as the primary entertainment hub, featuring rides, attractions, retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, and visitor facilities.

– Naour Medical and Wellness Resort: Spanning roughly 400,000 square meters, this project will redevelop the Naour complex into an integrated medical and wellness tourism destination combining preventive healthcare, regenerative medicine, evidence-based recovery, holistic therapies, and luxury hospitality. Anchored by a 240-room hospitality facility and a longevity and rejuvenation center, it includes specialized units for sleep recovery, burnout treatment, alternative therapies, cognitive performance, digital detox, women's health, and 60 dedicated rooms for senior citizens.

– Aqaba Youth Village Hotel: Located on Aqaba's southern beach, this opportunity involves rehabilitating, outfitting, operating, and managing the existing coastal four-star, 106-room property. Set on a 17,832-square-meter plot with 7,825 square meters of built-up area, the asset features guest rooms, a restaurant, a multipurpose hall, swimming pools, terraces, and supporting infrastructure.

//Petra// AA