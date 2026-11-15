MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The State Security Court sentenced three individuals to death on Sunday for their involvement in the terrorist attack that struck the town of Hammoud in Karak Governorate on October 23.

The court convicted the three defendants on multiple serious charges, including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in nine deaths in conspiracy, executing terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition on two counts, possession of weapons and ammunition with terrorist intent, conspiring to commit terrorist acts using weapons, and promoting terrorist group ideology.

Additionally, one of the perpetrators was convicted of providing funds to finance terrorist acts under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law No. 20 of 2021.

The judicial ruling issued by the State Security Court is subject to automatic appeal before the Court of Cassation under the law.

On October 23, 2026, a terrorist attack targeted St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud, located in the Karak Governorate, during a funeral procession. The attack resulted in nine fatalities and left multiple others injured.

Following extensive security sweeps and investigations, the Public Directorate of Security announced on October 26, 2026, the apprehension of the three primary suspects inside an abandoned house in Karak after they refused to surrender and engaged security forces.

//Petra// AA