US Issues Saudi Security Alert as Houthi Threat Escalates
(MENAFN) The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a nationwide security alert Saturday, telling Americans to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid a growing threat of Houthi attacks.
The mission said Houthi strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in the kingdom had “caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.” It cautioned that hostilities could spread “rapidly.”
“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the mission said, advising travelers to verify flight status directly with both their airline and the airport.
Airport Status
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport partially reopened on Oct. 23, the mission said, handling domestic flights and some international services run by Saudi carriers. A limited number of flights normally based in Riyadh were operating out of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam stayed open, though with some delays and cancellations.
Restrictions on US Personnel
The State Department ordered non-emergency US government employees and family members of US government staff to leave Saudi Arabia on Oct. 23. US government employees working in the kingdom must obtain special authorization from the chief of mission to use any Saudi airport, and they are barred from traveling within 20 miles of the Yemeni border.
Land Crossings Open
All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, remained open, the mission said. It also urged Americans to heed emergency alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defense.
Rising Tensions
The alert arrives as tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalate, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the government in 2015.
The mission said Houthi strikes on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in the kingdom had “caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.” It cautioned that hostilities could spread “rapidly.”
“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the mission said, advising travelers to verify flight status directly with both their airline and the airport.
Airport Status
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport partially reopened on Oct. 23, the mission said, handling domestic flights and some international services run by Saudi carriers. A limited number of flights normally based in Riyadh were operating out of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam stayed open, though with some delays and cancellations.
Restrictions on US Personnel
The State Department ordered non-emergency US government employees and family members of US government staff to leave Saudi Arabia on Oct. 23. US government employees working in the kingdom must obtain special authorization from the chief of mission to use any Saudi airport, and they are barred from traveling within 20 miles of the Yemeni border.
Land Crossings Open
All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, remained open, the mission said. It also urged Americans to heed emergency alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defense.
Rising Tensions
The alert arrives as tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalate, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the government in 2015.
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