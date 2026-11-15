Thousands Flood 32 Portuguese Cities in Housing Crisis Protest
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets of 32 Portuguese cities on Saturday, pressing the government for urgent action as the country’s housing crisis deepens.
The rallies, organized by the Casa Para Viver (A Home to Live In) platform, are being held under the slogan “They will not steal our right to a home,” with marches planned in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimao, Coimbra, Braga and other locations.
What Protesters Are Demanding
The movement wants tougher rent controls, stronger safeguards against evictions and more investment in affordable public housing. It is also calling for proposed changes to rental legislation to be reversed.
Rita Silva, a spokesperson for Casa Para Viver, told a national news agency that the nationwide turnout showed the crisis reaches the entire country and is not confined to major urban centers.
The platform, which unites about 100 housing associations and grassroots organizations, is also pushing for tighter regulation of rental contracts, vacant properties, short-term tourist accommodation and property speculation.
Legislative Flashpoint
The demonstrations follow parliament’s approval, in general terms, of the government’s proposed amendments to urban rental legislation. The measures would allow greater flexibility in rental contracts and speed up eviction procedures.
Housing campaigners warn the changes could erode tenant protections at a time of rising rents and scarce housing.
Meeting With the President
On Friday, President Antonio Jose Seguro met with housing campaigners, a day before the nationwide protests. Casa Para Viver representatives welcomed the meeting and urged Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to engage directly with the movement.
The rallies, organized by the Casa Para Viver (A Home to Live In) platform, are being held under the slogan “They will not steal our right to a home,” with marches planned in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimao, Coimbra, Braga and other locations.
What Protesters Are Demanding
The movement wants tougher rent controls, stronger safeguards against evictions and more investment in affordable public housing. It is also calling for proposed changes to rental legislation to be reversed.
Rita Silva, a spokesperson for Casa Para Viver, told a national news agency that the nationwide turnout showed the crisis reaches the entire country and is not confined to major urban centers.
The platform, which unites about 100 housing associations and grassroots organizations, is also pushing for tighter regulation of rental contracts, vacant properties, short-term tourist accommodation and property speculation.
Legislative Flashpoint
The demonstrations follow parliament’s approval, in general terms, of the government’s proposed amendments to urban rental legislation. The measures would allow greater flexibility in rental contracts and speed up eviction procedures.
Housing campaigners warn the changes could erode tenant protections at a time of rising rents and scarce housing.
Meeting With the President
On Friday, President Antonio Jose Seguro met with housing campaigners, a day before the nationwide protests. Casa Para Viver representatives welcomed the meeting and urged Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to engage directly with the movement.
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