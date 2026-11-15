Router Flood Disrupts 12,000 US Flights; FAA Probes Contractor
(MENAFN) Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said US air traffic control was holding steady Saturday after a nationwide outage. Airlines were still expected to scrap thousands more flights as they struggled to get planes and crews back into position.
“This morning, the system remains stable, and our airline partners are working through the operational recovery,” Bedford told reporters at a joint news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
Carriers were projected to cancel 4,000 to 5,000 of roughly 41,000 flights scheduled for Saturday, Bedford said, as they repositioned aircraft and crews left stranded by Friday’s nationwide ground stop. He said airlines expected to have full schedules restored by the close of business Sunday.
“I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group,” he said.
Friday’s Disruption by the Numbers
About 50,000 flights were scheduled Friday. Roughly 30,000 had been completed or were already in the air when the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop at around 3.45 pm Eastern Time, Bedford said.
Of the remaining 20,000, the agency recovered about 8,000 during the four-hour disruption. The other 12,000 could not be salvaged, including 9,000 commercial flights and 3,000 general aviation flights.
Officials detected instability at 17 of the FAA’s 22 en route air traffic control facilities, with trouble spreading to radar and communications systems, Bedford said. He stressed that no facility lost operations entirely. Authorities ordered the ground stop as a precaution after about 45 minutes passed without identifying the source of the instability.
Router at Center of the Probe
Duffy said the disruption appeared to have begun during routine maintenance by FAA contractor L3Harris at a remote facility, where aging copper telecommunications lines were being swapped for fiber-optic connections. He said L3Harris has worked with the FAA for more than 20 years and owns the agency’s legacy telecommunications network.
A router involved in the work started bombarding other routers with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds. Officials are examining whether the cause was contractor error, improper installation or configuration, or faulty equipment.
“We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Duffy said.
He added that the system returned to normal once officials isolated the maintenance operation involved.
No Sign of Cyberattack
Both officials said nothing pointed to a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence-related system as the cause.
“We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related,” Bedford said.
Duffy also dismissed suggestions that the FAA’s newly deployed Smart system, which helps manage weather and aircraft trajectories, played a role.
Push for Modernization Funding
The transportation secretary seized on the outage to renew his appeal to Congress for money to overhaul the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure. He said about 69% of the FAA’s copper communications network has already been converted to fiber-optic technology, but more investment is needed to replace outdated equipment.
Bedford said the agency has received $12.5 billion for modernization, while Duffy indicated he would send Congress a broader funding request Monday.
Bedford cautioned that the current telecommunications infrastructure will stay vulnerable until it is replaced.
“Let’s not kid ourselves; it will continue to break until we replace it,” he said.
The FAA chief also apologized to affected passengers, saying airlines were working to accommodate travelers or offer refunds. Duffy said investigators would keep pursuing the cause and decide whether L3Harris or an equipment supplier should be held responsible.
“This morning, the system remains stable, and our airline partners are working through the operational recovery,” Bedford told reporters at a joint news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
Carriers were projected to cancel 4,000 to 5,000 of roughly 41,000 flights scheduled for Saturday, Bedford said, as they repositioned aircraft and crews left stranded by Friday’s nationwide ground stop. He said airlines expected to have full schedules restored by the close of business Sunday.
“I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group,” he said.
Friday’s Disruption by the Numbers
About 50,000 flights were scheduled Friday. Roughly 30,000 had been completed or were already in the air when the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop at around 3.45 pm Eastern Time, Bedford said.
Of the remaining 20,000, the agency recovered about 8,000 during the four-hour disruption. The other 12,000 could not be salvaged, including 9,000 commercial flights and 3,000 general aviation flights.
Officials detected instability at 17 of the FAA’s 22 en route air traffic control facilities, with trouble spreading to radar and communications systems, Bedford said. He stressed that no facility lost operations entirely. Authorities ordered the ground stop as a precaution after about 45 minutes passed without identifying the source of the instability.
Router at Center of the Probe
Duffy said the disruption appeared to have begun during routine maintenance by FAA contractor L3Harris at a remote facility, where aging copper telecommunications lines were being swapped for fiber-optic connections. He said L3Harris has worked with the FAA for more than 20 years and owns the agency’s legacy telecommunications network.
A router involved in the work started bombarding other routers with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds. Officials are examining whether the cause was contractor error, improper installation or configuration, or faulty equipment.
“We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Duffy said.
He added that the system returned to normal once officials isolated the maintenance operation involved.
No Sign of Cyberattack
Both officials said nothing pointed to a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence-related system as the cause.
“We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related,” Bedford said.
Duffy also dismissed suggestions that the FAA’s newly deployed Smart system, which helps manage weather and aircraft trajectories, played a role.
Push for Modernization Funding
The transportation secretary seized on the outage to renew his appeal to Congress for money to overhaul the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure. He said about 69% of the FAA’s copper communications network has already been converted to fiber-optic technology, but more investment is needed to replace outdated equipment.
Bedford said the agency has received $12.5 billion for modernization, while Duffy indicated he would send Congress a broader funding request Monday.
Bedford cautioned that the current telecommunications infrastructure will stay vulnerable until it is replaced.
“Let’s not kid ourselves; it will continue to break until we replace it,” he said.
The FAA chief also apologized to affected passengers, saying airlines were working to accommodate travelers or offer refunds. Duffy said investigators would keep pursuing the cause and decide whether L3Harris or an equipment supplier should be held responsible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment