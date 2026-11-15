MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said the government aims to ensure that lack of resources doesn't become an obstacle for youth, while criticising the previous regimes for keeping youngsters "entangled in politics".

In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister said that today's youth aspire to move ahead in the world through their talent and hard work and all he needs are opportunities and access to modern resources.

"However, previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, instead of focusing on the future of young people, kept them entangled in politics based on caste, regionalism, and dynastic interests. No concrete efforts were made to equip their talent with the power of technology," he alleged.

CM Adityanath stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "the double-engine government changed this situation and, advancing the vision of Digital India, has provided smartphones and tablets to more than six million youth so far through the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme".

The UP CM made the remarks ahead of the distribution programme for an additional 2.5 million tablets in Lucknow.

"Our effort is to ensure that the lack of resources never becomes an obstacle to any young person's talent and that every youth of Uttar Pradesh can write a new success story through hard work and determination," he said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin credited India's youth for the country's progress on the global stage, across various fields.

During an interview with IANS, Nabin said, "Earlier, people worked under five-year plans. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, NITI Aayog has developed a 25-year roadmap for the country, in which we view the youth as the biggest strength of the country because it is through their hard work and commitment that India will achieve its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The BJP chief urged the youth to give their best in whichever roles they are in, not only in politics but whatever work they do in society.

"Today, if India is progressing on the global stage, its work is being performed by the youth, whether in the field of research, AI or sports. Our youth are excelling in every field, and PM Modi is creating new opportunities for them," he added.