A double murder case has emerged from Delhi's Bawana area after two men lost their lives following an alleged altercation late on November 14. The incident took place in Pooth Khurd village, where a 27-year-old man identified as Sachin was allegedly shot dead.

According to the police, information about a man suffering a gunshot injury reached Bawana police station around midnight on November 15. A police team subsequently rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, where Sachin was found dead with a bullet wound to his chest.

Initial investigations suggested that Sonu, also known as Pradeep, was allegedly involved in the shooting. Both Sachin and Sonu were residents of Pooth Khurd village.

Second Body Found 100 Metres Away From First Crime Scene

During the investigation, police officers inspected the area where the shooting had reportedly taken place. They discovered bloodstains and three empty cartridges inside a cowshed belonging to Sachin's family.

The investigation took another turn when officers searched the surrounding area and discovered a second body in a neighbouring lane, approximately 100 metres from the first location.

The deceased was identified as Sonu alias Pradeep. Preliminary findings from CCTV footage and enquiries with local residents indicated that Sonu had allegedly shot Sachin following a quarrel.

Investigators believe that the incident subsequently escalated, resulting in another fatal attack.

Victim's Brother Naresh Arrested, Police Probe Motive

According to the preliminary police investigation, Sachin's brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu following the shooting and killed him.

Police have apprehended Naresh in connection with Sonu's death. The two fatalities have turned the incident into a double murder case, with investigators now working to establish the circumstances that led to the initial confrontation.

CCTV footage, local enquiries and other available evidence are being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The exact reason behind the original altercation remains unclear. Further investigation is underway to determine what triggered the confrontation and the subsequent killings.