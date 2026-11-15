Greenpeace Boulders Threaten UK’s USD15.9B Norfolk Wind Farm Plan
(MENAFN) Boulders dropped off England’s Norfolk coast by Greenpeace activists could complicate preparations for one of Britain’s biggest planned offshore wind projects, even as the group insists the rocks pose no serious obstacle.
Activists placed roughly 15 metric tons of rocks on the seabed as part of a campaign against bottom trawling, a fishing method in which heavy nets are dragged across the ocean floor.
Most of the boulders, however, landed inside the zone earmarked for the Norfolk Vanguard East offshore wind farm. The development sits within a £12 billion ($15.86 billion) investment agreement between German energy company RWE and the UK government, with construction expected to start next year.
Greenpeace began dropping the rocks without permission from the marine authority, days before the UK government announced £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in public funding for the Vanguard East and Vanguard West projects at the COP31 climate summit.
RWE is now in talks with Greenpeace to pinpoint the boulders’ exact locations and gauge their potential effect on construction and undersea cables. A company spokesperson described the exchanges with Greenpeace as “constructive” and said RWE would “continue to investigate the precise implications” for the project, according to a national daily newspaper.
Will McCallum, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, rejected claims that the rocks would create a serious hurdle.
“Anyone familiar with offshore wind in the North Sea knows that energy companies routinely move naturally occurring boulders from the seabed before building windfarms,” he said.
“Some of these boulders can be 10 times heavier than those we placed.”
McCallum said the organization backs offshore wind development but wants marine ecosystems shielded from destructive fishing.
“While we wait for this windfarm to be built, our boulders will provide an essential barrier to destructive bottom trawlers that are decimating the seabed in this protected area,” he added.
The rocks, some carrying the signatures of actors Simon Pegg and Benedict Cumberbatch, are expected to be cleared within months as wind farm preparations move forward.
Activists placed roughly 15 metric tons of rocks on the seabed as part of a campaign against bottom trawling, a fishing method in which heavy nets are dragged across the ocean floor.
Most of the boulders, however, landed inside the zone earmarked for the Norfolk Vanguard East offshore wind farm. The development sits within a £12 billion ($15.86 billion) investment agreement between German energy company RWE and the UK government, with construction expected to start next year.
Greenpeace began dropping the rocks without permission from the marine authority, days before the UK government announced £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in public funding for the Vanguard East and Vanguard West projects at the COP31 climate summit.
RWE is now in talks with Greenpeace to pinpoint the boulders’ exact locations and gauge their potential effect on construction and undersea cables. A company spokesperson described the exchanges with Greenpeace as “constructive” and said RWE would “continue to investigate the precise implications” for the project, according to a national daily newspaper.
Will McCallum, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, rejected claims that the rocks would create a serious hurdle.
“Anyone familiar with offshore wind in the North Sea knows that energy companies routinely move naturally occurring boulders from the seabed before building windfarms,” he said.
“Some of these boulders can be 10 times heavier than those we placed.”
McCallum said the organization backs offshore wind development but wants marine ecosystems shielded from destructive fishing.
“While we wait for this windfarm to be built, our boulders will provide an essential barrier to destructive bottom trawlers that are decimating the seabed in this protected area,” he added.
The rocks, some carrying the signatures of actors Simon Pegg and Benedict Cumberbatch, are expected to be cleared within months as wind farm preparations move forward.
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