Portugal Unveils Special No. 7 Shirt to Honor Ronaldo After Retirement
(MENAFN) Portugal’s national football federation has unveiled a redesigned No. 7 jersey in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, days after the forward’s retirement from international football.
The new shirt carries a horizontal stroke through the number 7. It will debut Saturday in Braga, when Portugal face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, the team’s first match since Ronaldo stepped away.
“From today onwards, we will have a different number 7 on the jersey, but with the same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the immortalization of a story that will never be forgotten,” the FPF said in a statement.
The federation said the original design tied to Ronaldo’s international career will be preserved, while future players remain free to wear the number.
Portugal could not simply retire the shirt. FIFA and UEFA squad-numbering rules bar national teams from permanently retiring numbers, which led to the redesign.
Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is expected to be the first player to wear the new No. 7 against Denmark.
Ronaldo, 41, announced his international retirement on Nov. 5, closing a 23-year career. He leaves as the most-capped player and top scorer in men’s international football, with 234 appearances and 146 goals.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner led Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, and to UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.
The new shirt carries a horizontal stroke through the number 7. It will debut Saturday in Braga, when Portugal face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, the team’s first match since Ronaldo stepped away.
“From today onwards, we will have a different number 7 on the jersey, but with the same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the immortalization of a story that will never be forgotten,” the FPF said in a statement.
The federation said the original design tied to Ronaldo’s international career will be preserved, while future players remain free to wear the number.
Portugal could not simply retire the shirt. FIFA and UEFA squad-numbering rules bar national teams from permanently retiring numbers, which led to the redesign.
Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is expected to be the first player to wear the new No. 7 against Denmark.
Ronaldo, 41, announced his international retirement on Nov. 5, closing a 23-year career. He leaves as the most-capped player and top scorer in men’s international football, with 234 appearances and 146 goals.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner led Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, and to UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.
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