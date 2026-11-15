Haaland Hits 66th Goal as Norway Down Wales 3-1
(MENAFN) Erling Haaland struck his 66th international goal and set up another on Saturday, powering Norway to a 3-1 UEFA Nations League A Group 4 win over Wales at Ullevaal Stadium.
Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup also scored for the hosts, who climbed to six points from five matches. Wales stay rooted to the bottom of the group on three.
The match stayed goalless through the first half. Norway broke through in the 59th minute, when Nusa pounced on a loose ball after a corner, cut onto his right foot and drove a hard shot past Welsh goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Substitute Schjelderup made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, just two minutes after coming on. Nusa started the move, and Haaland slipped a pass across the box for Schjelderup to finish from close range at the back post.
Wales cut the deficit in the 79th minute. Harry Wilson threaded a ball through to David Brooks, who shrugged off David Moller Wolfe and chipped it delicately over Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik.
Norway restored their two-goal lead in the 88th minute after Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup in the area. Haaland stepped up and sent Darlow the wrong way from the spot to seal the result.
The win lifts Norway level on six points with Denmark, who were due to face group leaders Portugal (12 points) later Saturday. Norway travel to Denmark on Tuesday for their final group match.
Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup also scored for the hosts, who climbed to six points from five matches. Wales stay rooted to the bottom of the group on three.
The match stayed goalless through the first half. Norway broke through in the 59th minute, when Nusa pounced on a loose ball after a corner, cut onto his right foot and drove a hard shot past Welsh goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Substitute Schjelderup made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, just two minutes after coming on. Nusa started the move, and Haaland slipped a pass across the box for Schjelderup to finish from close range at the back post.
Wales cut the deficit in the 79th minute. Harry Wilson threaded a ball through to David Brooks, who shrugged off David Moller Wolfe and chipped it delicately over Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik.
Norway restored their two-goal lead in the 88th minute after Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup in the area. Haaland stepped up and sent Darlow the wrong way from the spot to seal the result.
The win lifts Norway level on six points with Denmark, who were due to face group leaders Portugal (12 points) later Saturday. Norway travel to Denmark on Tuesday for their final group match.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment