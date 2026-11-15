MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Palestine, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, which are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with regard to the Palestinian issue and supports its resolution based on the two-state principle, in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the United Nations, through the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.

Taking this opportunity, I also congratulate you on your birthday and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your efforts to ensure peace and prosperity for the brotherly Palestinian people," the letter reads.