DaNelle Ellington-Martinez and Patrick Healy shovel mud away from the Durango Fish Hatchery following massive flooding events along the Animas River. (Ryan Votta/CPW photo)

DURANGO, Colo. – Two historic flooding events within 10 days wreaked havoc on southwest Colorado. The Durango State Fish Hatchery along the Animas River was no exception.

While the property and the roughly 330,000 fish occupying the hatchery were at risk, staff from Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked around the clock to mitigate losses, save fish and assist community members in need.

“The Durango Fish Hatchery had a front-row seat to both of these events,” said hatchery manager Ryan Votta, whose residence is on the property.“A sandbag wall stacked five high in places was used to keep the Animas River from overwhelming the western section of the fish hatchery property. Hatchery staff utilized portable pumps, wooden boards, and manipulated flows around the facility to prevent flooding surface waters from reaching critical infrastructure.”

Votta credited his team, including Sarah Gump, Patrick Healy, Chris Lashmett and DaNelle Ellington-Martinez, for working night and day to address the situation. He also thanked CPW Property Technician Pat Hayden for assisting with sandbags and volunteer Tim Gump, who worked all night Nov. 1 during the second storm.

CPW is also in the process of building a new Southwest Region Office on the property. Votta said Steven Lopez and Doug Huwer with FCI Constructors, Inc. provided a big lift.

“The actions of the Durango Fish Hatchery staff and everyone who chipped in undoubtedly helped to mitigate fish loss and property damage,” Votta said.

While sensitive fish species were among the first priorities, flooding impacts struck raceways on the north side of the hatchery during the second storm, Nov. 1-2.

Inside those raceways were Gunnison River rainbow trout and Colorado River cutthroat trout. Because those fish were exposed to water from Junction Creek, the fish cannot remain at the hatchery.

“Our Aquatic Health Lab did a full pathological inspection of free-ranging rainbow trout from Junction Creek on July 28, 2025,” Votta said.“The fish passed the inspection and were found to be negative for regulated pathogens, including whirling disease. The decision to move all the fish that came in contact with surface water was a precautionary measure.”

On Nov. 13, the hatchery team stocked 2,312 Gunnison River rainbow trout across the Animas River, which had receded to flows of 1,200 cubic feet per second. At the same time, 617 Colorado River cutthroat trout were stocked. The rainbow trout averaged 8.7 inches in length, while the cutthroats came in at an average of 12.65 inches. An additional 350 cutthroats will go out in the coming weeks.

This will help rebuild the Animas River fishery, which was drastically altered by the flooding events. Peak flows during the first storm saw the river reach 11,200 cfs on Oct. 23. That was the highest flow the river had seen since 1970.

After 56 years, it only took the Animas River another 10 days to go even higher. It reached 13,000 cfs on Nov. 2, which was the highest since it raged at 20,000 cfs in 1927. The Nov. 2 flows were the third-highest in recorded history going back to the all-time peak of 25,000 cfs during a fall flood event in 1911.

Residents along the river reported dead fish on properties after flood waters receded. Trout had sought out slower moving water along the edges of the river, but when the flood water receded, some did not make it back to the river channel.

While many fish were likely swept downstream during the intense flood event, CPW Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White said many will quickly return.

“Floodwaters are hard on young fish and fertilized eggs in the gravel,” White said, noting the fall as spawning season for the river's brown trout population.“We can likely expect a year-class failure of brown trout and possibly some young age classes missing in both brown and rainbow trout. Most adult fish are able to ride out a flood by seeking low-velocity habitats in the floodplain. However, some get stranded and die as the waters recede. This is where stocking can play a pivotal role in filling in these missing age classes.”

CPW has seen previous natural disasters impact the Animas River fishery. After the 416 Fire and debris flows, the river experienced a large fish kill. CPW had worked for years to recover the fishery, aided largely due to the success of Gunnison River rainbow trout, which have proven to be resistant to whirling disease.

Gunnison River rainbows have been stocked in the Animas since 2019, with a total of 91,072 fish stocked during that time. The fish stocked Nov. 13 were 18 months in age.

“These trout have shown the ability to reproduce naturally in other large river systems within the state,” Votta said.“There is evidence they have reproduced naturally in the Animas River in recent years. The hope with this stocking effort is to create a self-sustaining population of rainbow trout in the Animas River.”

The Colorado River cutthroat trout stocked Nov. 13 were broodstock fish CPW had used to spawn and collect eggs for propagation of the species. They have previously been stocked in the Animas River in 2009, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

“This specific Colorado River cutthroat trout is a lineage unique to just the Durango Fish Hatchery,” Votta said.“They were created in 2017 by crossing a Weminuche cutthroat with a Trapper Creek cutthroat. This greatly increased the overall genetic diversity of these fish, which leads to a more resilient strain of cutthroat trout.”

San Juan Cutthroat Trout

When the first flood event hit southwest Colorado, Votta and the team quickly moved to secure another unique lineage of Colorado River cutthroats, the San Juan cutthroat, in the hatchery's quarantine building. The population was thought to be extinct as recently as 2017 before biologists discovered a population and rescued them in 2018 from the 416 Fire.

San Juan cutthroats have been kept in the Durango hatchery's quarantine building as a broodstock. They have been reared to preserve and perpetuate the critically important lineage ever since.

“Because the quarantine unit is located on the lowest part of the hatchery property, flood waters were threatening the San Juan cutthroats,” Votta said.“Hatchery staff acted quickly to load three year classes of these fish into fish hauling trucks. The fish were then relocated to the main hatchery building where they are currently being cared for.”

The remaining two age classes were kept alive with air stones in the quarantine building. While the hatchery did lose 12 fish from the oldest year class that were left behind in the quarantine unit, Votta was relieved that his team was able to move the most vital year classes to mitigate larger losses.

“We have used the progeny of these cutthroats to repopulate habitat reclaimed from non-native trout in a number of streams,” White said.“This has been a true conservation success story.”

Helping Community

Once flood waters receded, the Durango hatchery crew didn't take a well-earned rest. They dismantled the massive sandbag walls around the property and loaded them onto trucks and headed north.

When flooding from Hermosa Creek forced additional evacuations in the Animas Valley community on Nov. 3, they drove into the flood and began assisting residents in hopes of protecting homes in areas where Hermosa Creek flows into the Animas River.

“Just when I thought we were in the clear, I received a call from Area 15 Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta,” Votta said.“He described an emergency situation that was unfolding to the north of Durango along Hermosa Creek. Hatchery staff went into action delivering several truck loads of sandbags to our neighbors to the north.”

A One-of-a-Kind Place

Fisheries across southwest Colorado will be impacted by the flooding, but White remains optimistic that the natural world will repair itself in time.

“Floods, like fire, are natural events,” White said.“Floods can restore and re-sort cobbles and gravels, create new habitat in the form of channels, and add woody debris to a stream, which trout love. They also tend to create a more diverse community of aquatic macroinvertebrates.”

The cutthroat trout and Gunnison River rainbows are only a few of the hatchery's typical occupants. The unit also raises kokanee salmon, cut-bow trout and brown trout, and the team produces roughly 1 million fish per year.

The oldest state-owned hatchery in Colorado, the property faces challenges on a daily basis in getting fresh spring water and everything necessary to run a hatchery of its size. But as the historic floods of 2026 showed, the team is always ready to rise to the challenge.

“Now that the flood waters have receded, the Durango Fish Hatchery will move forward with restocking efforts, cleanup efforts and infrastructure improvements to prevent future flooding,” Votta said.“The Durango Fish Hatchery is truly a special place. It is beloved by our local community and the thousands of visitors that stop by each year. Whether you're here to feed the fish, enjoy the birds and wildlife, or cast a line on Huck Finn Pond, the hatchery has a way of connecting with everyone. The crew takes great pride in working here and enjoys serving as stewards for this one-of-a-kind place.”



PHOTO INFORMATION (TOP TO BOTTOM/LEFT TO RIGHT)

DaNelle Ellington-Martinez stocks trout into the Animas River on Friday, Nov. 13 in Durango. (John Livingston/CPW photo)

Ryan Votta, left, and DaNelle Ellington-Martinez load Colorado River cutthroat trout into a mechanical bucket from a raceway at the Durango Fish Hatchery on Friday, Nov. 13. (John Livingston/CPW photo)

Colorado River cutthroat trout are netted out of a hatchery truck before being released into the Animas River on Friday, Nov. 13 in Durango. (John Livingston/CPW photo)

San Juan cutthroat trout are pictured inside the Durango Fish Hatchery nursery building after being relocated from the quarantine building during a flooding event. (Ryan Votta/CPW photo)

A picture taken from a video shows Animas River floodwater along the Durango Fish Hatchery property on Nov. 2. The photo was taken from a bridge along North Main Avenue in Durango. (Ryan Votta/CPW photo from video)

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