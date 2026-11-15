Iraq PM Fires 9 Officials in Fuel Smuggling Crackdown
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi fired nine security and administrative officials Saturday and ordered every suspect in a fuel smuggling case in central Babil province referred to the judiciary, a state-run news agency reported.
Al-Zaidi chaired an emergency security meeting to examine findings from a committee investigating smuggling in Jurf al-Nasr, in northern Babil, armed forces spokesperson Sabah al-Numan told the agency.
The committee corroborated a federal intelligence report on fuel smuggling, confirmed that oil refineries were operating at the site and documented instances of tampering, al-Numan said.
Nine officials removed
The dismissals hit Babil’s police chief, the northern Babil police director, and the provincial directors of the Interior Ministry’s intelligence and counterterrorism service, the National Security Service, the Defense Ministry’s intelligence and security service, and the intelligence service. Also removed were Babil’s Popular Mobilization Forces commander, the commander of the Interior Ministry’s 6th Energy Police Brigade and the director of the Oil Ministry’s Oil Pipelines Company.
Al-Zaidi ordered provincial operations and police commanders, along with security and intelligence chiefs, to take responsibility for oil smuggling in their jurisdictions. He demanded tighter oversight and security measures and warned that officials who fail in their duties will be held accountable.
“There will not be an inch of Iraq where smuggling is allowed to continue, from Zakho to Basra,” he said.
Inquiry and political fallout
The committee began fieldwork Friday, two days after al-Zaidi ordered its formation to investigate reports of petroleum product smuggling. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said no political groups or armed factions were part of the panel.
Babil Gov. Ali Turki al-Jamali announced Thursday that he had submitted his resignation without giving a reason. Two days earlier, he had denied the smuggling reports after touring the area with journalists, saying the site in question was an old fuel station serving vehicles belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces and federal police.
Before the inquiry began, Iraqi media reported that a 19-page intelligence assessment had identified suspected smuggling dating to 2021. The assessment drew on satellite imagery, geospatial analysis and tanker movements, and media reports citing it also alleged that armed factions were involved.
Jurf al-Nasr background
Iraqi forces and Popular Mobilization Forces factions retook Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, from the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in 2014. The area remains under tight security restrictions, and many displaced residents have yet to return.
Al-Zaidi chaired an emergency security meeting to examine findings from a committee investigating smuggling in Jurf al-Nasr, in northern Babil, armed forces spokesperson Sabah al-Numan told the agency.
The committee corroborated a federal intelligence report on fuel smuggling, confirmed that oil refineries were operating at the site and documented instances of tampering, al-Numan said.
Nine officials removed
The dismissals hit Babil’s police chief, the northern Babil police director, and the provincial directors of the Interior Ministry’s intelligence and counterterrorism service, the National Security Service, the Defense Ministry’s intelligence and security service, and the intelligence service. Also removed were Babil’s Popular Mobilization Forces commander, the commander of the Interior Ministry’s 6th Energy Police Brigade and the director of the Oil Ministry’s Oil Pipelines Company.
Al-Zaidi ordered provincial operations and police commanders, along with security and intelligence chiefs, to take responsibility for oil smuggling in their jurisdictions. He demanded tighter oversight and security measures and warned that officials who fail in their duties will be held accountable.
“There will not be an inch of Iraq where smuggling is allowed to continue, from Zakho to Basra,” he said.
Inquiry and political fallout
The committee began fieldwork Friday, two days after al-Zaidi ordered its formation to investigate reports of petroleum product smuggling. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said no political groups or armed factions were part of the panel.
Babil Gov. Ali Turki al-Jamali announced Thursday that he had submitted his resignation without giving a reason. Two days earlier, he had denied the smuggling reports after touring the area with journalists, saying the site in question was an old fuel station serving vehicles belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces and federal police.
Before the inquiry began, Iraqi media reported that a 19-page intelligence assessment had identified suspected smuggling dating to 2021. The assessment drew on satellite imagery, geospatial analysis and tanker movements, and media reports citing it also alleged that armed factions were involved.
Jurf al-Nasr background
Iraqi forces and Popular Mobilization Forces factions retook Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, from the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in 2014. The area remains under tight security restrictions, and many displaced residents have yet to return.
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