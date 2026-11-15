MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) NITI Aayog will launch a series of five national workshops on Tuesday to draw lessons from 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government, with the series studying this quarter century of public leadership so that its lessons become part of the nation's shared knowledge, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

It will document the experiences of those who were part of this journey and translate them into knowledge that benefits all, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The Prime Minister assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. After serving for more than 12 years in that office, he assumed office as Prime Minister in May 2014 and is now serving his third successive term. With the completion of 25 years on October 7, 2026, this marks the longest continuous tenure at the head of an elected government in India. Throughout this period, governance has been anchored in the idea of the 'Pradhan Sevak', under which every office of government exists to serve the citizens.

Antyodaya has set the measure of progress at the last person. Jan Bhagidari has made development a people's movement. The principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas has further strengthened this as a shared national undertaking. The goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 has provided this approach a long horizon, asking every institution to plan and act for India as it approaches the centenary of Independence, the statement said.

Much of what India has learnt about governing at this scale is held in the experience of the officers, institutions, and citizens who took and carried through these decisions. The series will record their first-hand accounts and examine them with academic rigour. It will develop them into institutional learning material, including case studies, research papers and teaching material, for civil servants, training institutions, universities, students and the wider public.

The five national workshops will focus on the following governance themes: "Leadership as Mission" in November 2026, "Governance as Delivery" in January 2027, "Development as Inclusion" in April 2027, "Civilisational Identity" in July 2027, and "India as a Global Force" in September 2027.

The first national workshop,“Leadership as Mission”, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital on November 17. It will study leadership through the specific decisions in which it becomes visible and the manner in which those decisions are translated into outcomes for citizens.

Around 900 participants are expected to attend the workshop, of whom 250 will participate directly in the deliberations. These will include 150 government officers, including Secretaries and senior officers of the Union and state governments and District Collectors of Aspirational Districts. The participants will also include 25 students of leading institutions and universities, and 50 community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes. The group discussions will be guided by 25 case facilitators trained under the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative of the Capacity Building Commission. The proceedings will be streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.