Virender Sehwag Celebrates Son Aaryavir's U19 Asia Cup Triumph

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a heartwarming clip of his video call with son Aaryavir Sehwag following the India U19 team's Asia Cup triumph, saying that "these are the memories a father would cherish forever" and wishing that his teenage son may "touch the skies with his hardwork and talent".

Aaryavir chipped in with a 61-ball 58 in his side's 338-run chase against Pakistan U19 in the final of the U19 Asia Cup at Oman on Saturday, sealed with a last-ball four by Mohit Ulva. The hard-hitting batter was crowned 'Player of the Tournament' for his 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95, including a century and three fifties. Aaryavir continued carrying on his father's legacy with a tournament-high 16 sixes and established himself as a big-match player with fifties in both semifinals and the finals.

Following the match, as seen in the Instagram clip, Aaryavir was heard telling his father about the nerves he faced during the final over in which India needed just eight runs with a wicket in hand. During these times of anxiety and nerves, chants of 'Sitaram' 'Sitaram' calmed him down. He also jokingly said how Pakistani supporters were chanting 'Sehwag' 'Sehwag' when he was batting. Notably, Sehwag is known for his exploits in Pakistan, hitting India's first Test triple ton at Multan.

The senior Sehwag's Instagram post was captioned, "Papa, I was so nervous... was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram! From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent. Shri SitaRam."

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49* in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) playing a crucial supporting hand.