PM Modi Honors Birsa Munda Legacy On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Today

On the birth anniversary of iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed immense pride that the nation is currently led by President Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of the tribal community. Virtually addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, organised to commemorate Munda's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister hailed the growing contribution of tribal communities to India's national progress "Today, the tribal community is contributing towards the progress of the country. Today, the country is led by a daughter of the tribal community. We are all proud of President Droupadi Murmu," he said.

Addressing the gathering earlier, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life of tribal communities across the country. The projects focus on key sectors, including education, healthcare, livelihood generation and community infrastructure, with an emphasis on improving access to essential services and promoting the overall development of tribal populations.

In addition to inaugurating the projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, further strengthening the commitment to providing quality education to tribal children. He also laid the foundation stone of 12 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to strengthen market access for tribal producers. The Prime Minister additionally laid the foundation stone for 42 other projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 into the Munda tribal community and emerged as a prominent leader of the tribal resistance against British colonial rule. Birsa Munda led a religious and socio-political movement across the tribal regions of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand during the late 19th century, mobilising communities against British oppression and exploitation. Popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda remains an enduring symbol of tribal identity, resistance and pride.