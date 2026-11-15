Sudan Army Closes In on Al-Nuhud After Seizing 3 Areas
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army and allied forces captured three areas and several villages east of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan state on Saturday, according to military sources who spoke to a news agency.
The sources said troops took Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha and are pressing toward Al-Nuhud, the state’s second-largest city, which remains held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Soldiers and allied fighters posted videos on social media showing troops entering Khamasat and Umm Oweisha. The RSF did not immediately respond to the reported advances.
A string of gains in West Kordofan
The push follows other recent gains. Sudanese officials said the army and its allies took Al-Khuway, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, on Friday after clashes with the RSF. On Nov. 7, the army also took Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, following fighting with the paramilitary group, according to sources familiar with the clashes who spoke to the same news agency.
Conflict now in its fourth year
Fighting between the army and the RSF has intensified across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan states since Oct. 25 last year. The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN estimates.
The sources said troops took Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha and are pressing toward Al-Nuhud, the state’s second-largest city, which remains held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Soldiers and allied fighters posted videos on social media showing troops entering Khamasat and Umm Oweisha. The RSF did not immediately respond to the reported advances.
A string of gains in West Kordofan
The push follows other recent gains. Sudanese officials said the army and its allies took Al-Khuway, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, on Friday after clashes with the RSF. On Nov. 7, the army also took Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, following fighting with the paramilitary group, according to sources familiar with the clashes who spoke to the same news agency.
Conflict now in its fourth year
Fighting between the army and the RSF has intensified across North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan states since Oct. 25 last year. The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN estimates.
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