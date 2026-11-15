Starship Caught by Tower Arms After Over 22 Hour Mission
(MENAFN) SpaceX has caught a returning Starship with giant robotic arms, a first for an orbital upper-stage rocket and a major step toward fully reusable launch vehicles.
The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) spacecraft was snatched out of the air and held upright by the launch tower at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas, ending a mission that lasted more than 22 hours. It is the first time a rocket stage coming back from orbit has been caught and set safely upright by its tower.
The tower, nicknamed Mechazilla, is fitted with two enormous mechanical arms built to grab descending rockets, so they do not have to touch down on the ground. The system is central to SpaceX’s push to make its rockets fully reusable.
“Mechazilla catches Starship!” the company said in a statement, congratulating its team on an “incredible achievement.”
According to SpaceX, Starship reached orbit and released Starlink internet satellites before turning for home. It then completed its descent and approached the tower, where the arms closed around it.
The success came alongside a setback. An attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster, the rocket’s first stage, did not go ahead as planned. The booster was instead diverted to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) spacecraft was snatched out of the air and held upright by the launch tower at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas, ending a mission that lasted more than 22 hours. It is the first time a rocket stage coming back from orbit has been caught and set safely upright by its tower.
The tower, nicknamed Mechazilla, is fitted with two enormous mechanical arms built to grab descending rockets, so they do not have to touch down on the ground. The system is central to SpaceX’s push to make its rockets fully reusable.
“Mechazilla catches Starship!” the company said in a statement, congratulating its team on an “incredible achievement.”
According to SpaceX, Starship reached orbit and released Starlink internet satellites before turning for home. It then completed its descent and approached the tower, where the arms closed around it.
The success came alongside a setback. An attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster, the rocket’s first stage, did not go ahead as planned. The booster was instead diverted to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment