MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venice, Italy, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HONGQI, one of China's leading automotive marques, will introduce its all-new all-electric SUV, HONGQI EHS4, to the European market. Making its global debut in Venice, Italy, on 16 November 2026, the EHS4 marks another milestone in the brand's international expansion.









68 Years of Heritage: A Distinctive Expression of Modern Luxury

Founded in 1958, HONGQI has spent 68 years building its automotive heritage through independent innovation, engineering excellence, and craftsmanship. Guided by a longstanding commitment to quality and safety, the brand continues to bring its distinctive heritage to a global audience.

With its Munich Advanced Design Centre, HONGQI combines global design perspectives with its rich Eastern heritage. Guided by a European Neoclassical Design Philosophy, the EHS4 brings together Eastern design influences and global aesthetics. Developed around European consumer needs, it represents HONGQI's first model tailored specifically for Europe.



H ONGQI EHS4: A New Choice for All-Electric Mobility

Bringing together Eastern and Western design aesthetics, HONGQI EHS4 balances distinctive styling, driving comfort and everyday practicality. Its Celadon Paint draws inspiration from the refined beauty of traditional Longquan celadon, while the Eyes of Infinite Allure lighting design creates a distinctive visual identity. Inside, the Crystal Control Knob adds an elegant touch to the cabin.

With a driving range of up to 470 kilometres and fast-charging capability of approximately 20 minutes, the EHS4 is designed for convenient everyday electric mobility. Its 87.4% space utilization makes intelligent use of interior space, enhancing passenger comfort and practicality.

Safety and quality remain central to its development. Equipped with seven airbags and intelligent driver-assistance technologies, the EHS4 draws on FAW's more than 70 years of automotive manufacturing expertise to deliver advanced technology, refined driving quality, and dependable vehicle performance.



Venice: A New Chapter in Europe

On 16 November 2026, HONGQI EHS4 will make its global debut at the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia in Venice. The event will bring together European dealers, media representatives, and industry guests to witness an important milestone in HONGQI's European journey.

A distinctive expression of Eastern elegance, now coming to Europe.

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