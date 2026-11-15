MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will honour students who secured the top three positions in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations in their respective constituencies at the second phase of an educational awards ceremony at Neelankarai in Chennai on November 18.

The programme, organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeks to recognise academic achievement and encourage students to pursue their education. Selected students are being directly invited to attend the ceremony and receive recognition for their performance in the public examinations.

The second phase follows the first round of felicitations held on November 4, when students from 30 constituencies were presented with awards and honoured for their achievements.

The forthcoming event will carry forward the initiative by bringing another group of examination toppers together.

Selection for the programme is based on constituency-wise rankings in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students who secured the first three positions in each of these categories are being invited, placing local academic achievement at the centre of the awards initiative.

The two examinations mark important stages in school education. While Class 10 results precede decisions about higher secondary studies, Class 12 results provide the foundation for entry into college and other avenues of further education.

Under Vijay's leadership, the ceremony is being organised with an emphasis on recognising students' accomplishments and encouraging their continued engagement with education.

The initiative also aims to promote student participation in social welfare, linking academic progress with an interest in the wider community.

The programme's stated purpose, therefore, extends beyond celebrating examination results. Alongside recognition for high marks, it seeks to encourage young people to remain committed to learning and take an active interest in contributing to society through social welfare activities.

The forthcoming ceremony has generated considerable anticipation among students and TVK volunteers. Following the first phase earlier this month, attention has now shifted to the November 18 event and the next group of students to be felicitated in Chennai.

The first phase's coverage of 30 constituencies remains the only constituency total mentioned in the programme details. At Neelankarai, the focus will be on honouring the invited toppers and continuing the educational recognition initiative launched through the first phase of the awards programme earlier this month.