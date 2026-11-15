MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former India batter Abhinav Mukund has questioned Gujarat Titans' middle-order combination ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Jos Buttler's availability and urging the franchise to assess whether Glenn Phillips or Tom Banton can fill the potential gap.

With franchises working through their squad combinations ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, Mukund believes GT have some important decisions to make, particularly if Buttler is unable to feature. The England wicketkeeper-batter's availability could force the franchise to reconsider its overseas combination and the role of its middle-order players.

Mukund pointed to Phillips and Banton as possible options but stressed that replacing a player of Buttler's calibre would require careful consideration.

“What are you doing with your middle order? Last year, that was a big issue for you. You couldn't play Glenn Phillips because Jason Holder came in and he did wonderfully well, and Rashid obviously picks himself and maybe Rabada. If Jos is unavailable, are you going to trust Phillips at three? Because Glenn Phillips can do anything on a cricket field, and Tom Banton can also keep wickets. So, these are two players that you'll have to think whether there is spot. But is Tom Banton the ideal replacement for Jos Buttler? That is something you'll have to think,” Mukund told JioStar.

Mukund also backed Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to strengthen their pace attack through the additions of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.“SRH are clearly bolstering their pace-bowling lineup. Last year, they went with a young Indian pace-bowling lineup after Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel did not fire. So, Khaleel Ahmed, a new-ball specialist, their thinking in that direction makes sense. And alongside Khaleel, a replacement or a backup for Pat Cummins in case he isn't available, so Nathan Ellis comes in as a backup and it looks like both parties have actually benefitted from this deal,” he said.

Mukund further suggested that SRH could face a decision over retaining Australian opener Travis Head, whose availability may also be affected by the international calendar. Rather than committing to him, he believes the franchise could explore alternatives in the player auction if the left-hander is unavailable.

“Travis Head may not be available next season, so the same concept with regards to Pat Cummins and other Aussie players could apply to him. But would you retain a Travis Head? I wouldn't, because I feel like there will be multiple such options at the mega auction. So, if he is unavailable for this season, you could release him.

“Otherwise, you don't need to fix anything. Interestingly, they could compete with KKR if they don't get any trades for a lot of players at the mini auction because you've got Natarajan now, would you still retain Harshal Patel? 5 matches, strike rate of 111 and zero wickets and he is an expensive player at eight crores,” Mukund stated.