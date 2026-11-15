An 82-year-old man died after a tractor struck him in southwest Delhi's Chhawla on Friday night, with police yet to arrest the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Banarasi Ram, a retired Armyman who lived with his family in Chhawla. Police suspect he was crossing the road when the vehicle hit him.

The incident took place around 10:20 pm in Pandwalan Khurd. A PCR vehicle moving through the area came across the injured man and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The tractor has been seized. According to sources, it belonged to a person from Ujwa village in Dwarka. Multiple teams are working to identify and trace the driver.

Investigators are looking at several factors that may have contributed to the accident, including speed, visibility and the lighting conditions on that stretch of road.

A case has been registered under sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS, covering rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence.

The accident occurred on the same day as another fatal incident involving an elderly woman in west Delhi's Inderpuri. The 68-year-old was hit by a scooter and then struck by another vehicle while crossing a road around 11 am on Friday. Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with that case.